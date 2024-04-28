Xi Jinping reorganizes China's military to enable Beijing to 'fight and win' future wars | World | News





China has implemented the biggest restructuring of its military in more than eight years, giving Xi Jinping has even more direct control of the country's armed forces, analysts say. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping effectively abolished the Strategic Support Force (SSF), a military branch he created in 2015 combining the information, cybersecurity and space warfare departments, transferring space and cybersecurity to a new command structure. He inaugurated in its place the Information Support Force, a department which he said was “an entirely new strategic branch of the PLA and a key pillar of the coordinated development and application of the information system networked”. It will be under the direct command of the Central Military Commission, a Communist Party and state organ that controls the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the unified organization of China's land, sea and air forces. Announcing the structural overhaul at a ceremony, Xi said the new force would play an important role in helping the country's military “fight and win in modern warfare.” READ MORE: US accuses China of becoming Russia's 'main supplier' in Ukraine

On the same day, China's Ministry of Defense appeared to suggest that the SSF had been split into three separate units: the Information Support Force, as well as the Aerospace Force and the Cyberspace Force – the latter two appearing to be separate units. existing departments of the SSF renamed by the government. , THE Financial Times reports. According to ministry spokesperson Wu Qian, the PLA now consists of four services: the army, navy, air force and rocket force, as well as four arms: the three units under the FSS and the Joint Logistics Support Force, according to CNN. Joe McReynolds, a Chinese security researcher at the Jamestown Foundation, told the FT: “When the SSF was created, it reorganized existing capabilities under a new command structure. “We imagined at the time that this could be a transition, and now it has.” DO NOT MISS

First photos of Britons accused of spying for China arrive in court [REPORT]

Chinese attack on Taiwan 'imminent' as island warns invasion will take place 'this fall' [INSIGHT]

The incredible 294m bridge connecting the remote islands to mainland China [LATEST]

But Chinese military experts said Beijing redesigned the structure because of an incident last year in which one of the country's surveillance balloons was shot down by the United States, as well as corruption investigations targeting military leaders and the failure to achieve effective collaboration across the world. various divisions of the SSF. This follows experiments with more modest reorganizations by the military in recent years, suggesting that the reforms introduced in 2015 were not complete. “The relative success of the functions they moved under CMC leadership has convinced them that they will have the control they want,” McReynolds said. He added that the Chinese government was working to remove layers of command and give senior leaders the ability to speak directly to tactical forces in wartime, if necessary. Joel Wuthnow, a senior fellow at the Pentagon-funded National Defense University, said it's likely the newly created Information Support Force will take over communications and network defense of the PLA.

Getting these things done is of paramount importance to the PLA in any future conflict, and it has paid close attention to these functions and likely learned lessons from the war in Ukraine for its own organization, he said to CNN, in reference to Russia's invasion of Russia. his neighbour. It is therefore logical that the [Central Military Commission] the president would like to play a more direct role in this area. It comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over a long-feared Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The Chinese state considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and, despite repeated warnings from the United States and other allies, has vowed to take control of the territory. James Char, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told the outlet that if a conflict over Taiwan were to break out, the Information Support Force would likely take over and serve as a spearhead to support the APL. is trying to dominate the information space before Beijing's adversaries can do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1893078/xi-jinping-china-military-win-future-wars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos