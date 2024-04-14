Jokowi invites grandchildren to see animals during Eid holiday in North Sumatra









Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spent the weekend taking his three grandchildren, namely Sedah Mirah Nasution, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution, and Panembahan Al Saud Nasution, on a trip to see animals. In this activity, First Lady Iriana and Kahiyang Ayu also accompanied Jokowi. Reported Détik News From the Presidential Secretariat Office on Sunday (14/42024), Jokowi and his three grandchildren visited The Hill Hotel and Resort, Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra. Jokowi appears to be enjoying the natural atmosphere while introducing a number of animals to his three grandchildren. One of the activities Jokowi and his family did on their trip was feeding the little crocodiles. Additionally, a small laugh was heard as Sedah Mirah carefully stroked the reptile's back. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi spent the weekend taking his three grandchildren on a wildlife tour in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. Photo: Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat “There, his tongue is sticking out,” Jokowi exclaimed to his grandson. “Weee,” replied Sedah Mirah. After that, Jokowi took his grandson for a walk along a wooden bridge under which there was a colorful koi fish pond. Sometimes they feed the fish in schools. It can be seen that Nahyan was very excited when the koi fish approached him. Leaving the pool, Sedah Mirah and Nahyan interacted with a number of birds, ranging from owls to parrots to cockatoos. Jokowi's two grandchildren took turns petting and feeding the animals. The journey continues towards the deer enclosure. Jokowi teaches his grandchildren how to feed deer. Not far away, the atmosphere became noisy as Jokowi's family joined the crowd of other visitors at the lake. Here, pieces of bread are thrown at the geese and ducks. Elsewhere, a number of pelicans were seen sunbathing, gracefully flapping their wings. Around noon, Jokowi and his family left the scene of the activity. At the end of the tour, Jokowi and his grandchildren saw two baby leopards, which also ended the animal presentation tour. “Come on, come on,” Jokowi told his grandchildren as he invited them to ride on a golf cart. Watch the video “Ready to queue for over an hour for the Kora-kora ride in Dufan“

