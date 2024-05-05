Bernard Hill, actor known for 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dies at 79





Actor Bernard Hill, known for his roles in “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings,” died early Sunday, family members confirmed. Hill was 79 years old. He was with his fiancée and son when he died, his agent Lou Coulson said. The actor's career began in 1974, with roles in several television shows. One of Hill's best-known roles was that of Captain Smith in James Cameron's 1997 epic “Titanic.” His character, based on Captain Edward Smith, the commander of the real Titanic, sank with the ship in the film. Hill also played Théoden, King of Rohan, in “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” Sean Astin, Bernard Hill, Elijah Wood and Andy Serkis Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images

The actor was due to attend Liverpool Comic Con this weekend, but had to cancel, organizers announced on social media. “We are heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing,” Liverpool Comic Con wrote. “A great loss. I am thinking of his family in these very sad times and I wish them lots of strength.” Actor Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in the “Lord of the Rings” series, remembered the actor at the event: video shared online broadcasts. “He was fearless. He was funny. He was gruff,” Astin said. Hill's passing was mourned by the British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs. Hill was nominated for two BAFTAs for “A Very Social Secretary” and his outstanding performance in “Boys From The Blackstuff”, which won the BAFTA drama series in 1983. Hill's other roles included Philos in 2002's “The Scorpion King.” More recently, he appeared in the BBC drama series “The Responder,” which was scheduled to return on Sunday. “Bernard Hill blazed a trail on screen and his long career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is testament to his incredible talent,” said the BBC’s director of drama. Salt Lindsay said. “From 'Boys from the Blackstuff' to 'Wolf Hall', 'The Responder' and many more, we feel truly honored to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time. “ More



Aliza Chasan Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for outlets such as PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition and DNAinfo. Aliza covers trending news, often focusing on crime and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bernard-hill-actor-known-for-titanic-and-lord-of-the-rings-dead-at-79/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos