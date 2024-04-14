Anies-Muhaimin's legal team expresses optimism over MP's decision on election dispute





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Head of the legal team of the winning national team of Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (Timnas Amin), Ari Yusuf Amir, is optimistic that the Constitutional Court (MK) will grant their request regarding the election dispute presidential election of 2024 (pilpres). “One must be optimistic [that the demands will be granted] because we still believe that the judges, during the trial, delved into the merits of the case,” said Ari when contacted on Sunday, April 14, 2024. From the developments of the hearings conducted so far, Ari notes that the judges are inclined to discuss not only the technical results but also the process and the merits of the issues raised. “These include constitutional violations and fraud. The judges discussed this more during the trial, so we are optimistic,” Ari said. However, according to Ari, MK's final decision ultimately depends on the courage of the judges themselves. With all the testimony, evidence and experts presented, Ari claimed the judges actually believed there was fraud and constitutional violations. “Now it's just a matter of courage [in making decisions]. For what? Because what they are facing is the current regime in power,” Ari said. It is known that the Constitutional Court on Friday, April 5, 2024 completed the examination of the trial in the dispute over the 2024 presidential election (PHPU). Before announcing his decision on Monday April 22, the MP will hold a formal meeting of the judges. on April 16, 2024. Meanwhile, constitutional judges are currently carrying out a thorough review of the results of the trial which took place from March 27 to April 5. At the latest PHPU hearing, the MP summoned four ministers of President Jokowi as witnesses regarding allegations of politicization of social assistance in the 2024 presidential election conflict. The ministers present were the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Minister for Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini. The dispute over the 2024 presidential election involves two candidates, namely the presidential candidate pair number 01 Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar as the first candidate and the candidate pair number 03 Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD as the second candidate. Both parties filed similar requests, namely to disqualify presidential candidate number 02, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and request a repeat of the presidential election without this pair. The alleged politicization of social assistance is one of the main points of the presidential election-related lawsuits filed by the Anies-Muhaimin and Ganjar-Mahfud couples before the Constitutional Court. These trials bear number 1/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024 filed by camp 01 Anies-Muhaimin, and number 2/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024 filed by camp 03 Ganjar-Mahfud. JASMIN ADINDA | AMELIE RAHIMA Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1856565/anies-muhaimin-legal-team-expresses-optimism-towards-mk-decision-on-election-dispute The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos