Imran's level of political acumen is an open secret, says Murad





Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks to the media after offering Fateha at the grave of his father Syed Abdullah Shah in Wahur on his 17th death anniversary on April 14, 2024. Facebook/Sindh Chief Minister’s House

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the level of political acumen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is an open secret as he became a witness against himself in the Cypher and Toshakhana cases, causing himself trouble.

The CEO was speaking to the media after offering Fateha at the grave of her father Syed Abdullah Shah in Wahur, on his 17th death anniversary. Replying to a question about Khan's planned release, CM Shah said he himself had heard about it through the media. He said that despite the unprecedented support and power Khan enjoyed, he was unable to deliver on his promises and had instead pushed the country into a serious economic crisis.

He pointed out that Khan is the only prime minister in the country's history to have been removed by a vote of no confidence. He noted that Khan's level of political acumen is an open secret.

Shah said Khan admitted all his mistakes and was a witness against himself in the Cypher case and even in the Toshakhana case, in which he said he sold the wristwatch. He said Khan was making trouble for himself.

He also said that despite all the support Khan received, the PTI founder lost it within a few months. The courts hear his cases and can grant him relief, he added. Asked about the recent gathering of six parties, Shah said these six parties participated enthusiastically in the February general elections, but the people of the country did not choose to vote for them.

He said that two condolence meetings are held every year, one on April 4 (this year on April 14) and the other on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Likewise, he added, other parties have the right to form alliances, hold public meetings and express their views, but ultimately it is up to the people of the country to decide which party or which alliance will succeed.

Regarding the weather, he said that although light rains are usually expected in April, this time strong winds are also expected. He added that he noticed on the way from Karachi to Sehwan that Sehwan had received rain the previous night, while Karachi had also received rain.

The CM said he had already informed civic agencies in the province to remain vigilant, and he expressed hope that everything remains under control. When asked about his service to Sehwan, his constituency, he said he had been serving the people of Sehwan since their first election in 2002.

He said his repeated successes in successive elections from 2002 to 2024 testify to the people's confidence in him and the services he renders to them. Moreover, he added, as CM, his services are not limited to Sehwan but cover the entire province.

He also mentioned that he was working on various proposals to restore Manchar Lake. He said when a feasible proposal was made, he would take necessary steps to restore the lake.

Earlier, he visited his father's grave to offer Fateha and place a chador before heading towards his residence, where he arranged Quran Khwani for his father's soul. Following this, he left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, on the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1178445-level-of-imran-s-political-acumen-is-an-open-secret-says-murad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos