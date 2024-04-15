PM Modi – Kashmir Reader





HOSHANGABAD (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticized India's opposition bloc as one of its constituents favored nuclear disarmament and said it could not protect the country.

Addressing a rally in Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Modi taunted Rahul Gandhi over his desire to eradicate poverty in one fell swoop, saying the country cannot didn't take it seriously.

He also said that the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the BJP government honored him.

Without naming any party, Modi said a member of the INDIA bloc had called for nuclear disarmament referring to the CPI(M) manifesto.

He asked the people whether in today's world the country needs nuclear weapons or not, especially when its enemies have such great power.

In the manifestos of the INDI alliance partners, a number of dangerous promises were made. One of his partners' manifestos said he would denuclearize the country, he said.

We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those who say otherwise, how will they protect India, he said.

Without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, Modi taunted him over his desire to eradicate poverty in one fell swoop.

He said the Congress shehzada had made such an announcement that people would laugh, and added that the country was not taking it seriously.

His grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) also once gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao and people also know it, he said.

Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we honored him, Modi said on the birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Thanks to the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India, he said, referring to the election of Droupadi Murmus to the highest constitutional post in the country.

Today is a big day in history as today is the birth anniversary of Ambedkar Ji. It is because of the Babasaheb Constitution that the daughter of a tribal family became the president of the country and the son of a poor woman is seeking votes from you to serve you for the third time, Modi said.

He said the BJP government had an opportunity to develop Panch Teerth associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, born in Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is saying that if I become Prime Minister for the third time, the country will be in flames, Modi said targeting the opposition party.

The INDI (opposition) alliance is unable to decide in which direction the country should go, he said.

The slogan of Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar, resonates across the country, the Prime Minister said.

Modi has no dreams; your dreams are my mission, he declared to the assembly.

The Prime Minister said the Congress never recognized the contribution of adivasis (tribals) but the BJP government honored them.

He said the government would celebrate 2025 as Janjatiya Gourav Diwas to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda. (Agencies) Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

E-mail

To print Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirreader.com/2024/04/15/those-against-nuclear-weapons-cant-protect-india-pm-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos