PDIP denies that SBY and Jokowi are obstacles to entry into government





PDIP denies the idea that SBY and Joko Widodo are preventing PDIP from entering government (Antara). The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has not decided whether or not it will join the government of President-elect Prabowo Subianto. However, the party led by Megawati Soekarnoputri rejected the idea that there were considerations regarding the President General's relationship with Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Joko Widodo that made it difficult for PDIP to enter the government. Relations between the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is also Chairman of the High Council of the Democratic Party, SBY, and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia and General Chairman of PDIP, Megawati, were strained after the elections of 2004. presidential election. It was as if a “cold war” had occurred between the two. Meanwhile, Megawati's relations with President Jokowi are increasingly strained ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This condition is seen by a number of parties as an obstacle if the PDIP wishes to join the new government. Also read: Observer: Jokowi is more confident in Ganjar's continuation of his program than Prabowo “We don’t see it from that side at all. The PDIP is still currently using the results of the decision (of the hearing on the dispute over the results of the 2024 presidential election) of the Constitutional Court,” said a politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) who is also the spokesperson for the winning national team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, Chico Hakim when contacted on Monday (15/4). Chico said that currently the PDIP is still wondering whether it will be inside or outside the government. According to him, being outside the government is also part of nation building. “In the future, if Pak Ganjar and Pak Mahfud are not president and vice president, the PDIP still thinks today that it will be in the nature of the government and this is an action or decision that is also part of nation building with whoever will be the head of government,” he said. However, Chico emphasized that considerations within government are not related to interpersonal relationships. “The consideration that is at the center of joining or leaving the government is more due to the vision and mission of how to build the nation in the future, as far as relations with others are concerned, I do not I don't think that's the main consideration,” Chico said. (Z-3)

