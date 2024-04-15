Women's tennis earns victory over Stephen F. Austin in regular season finale





NACOGDOCHES The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team earned a solid 5-2 victory in the regular season finale over the Stephen F. Austin (SFA) Ladyjacks at the Schlief Tennis Complex on Sunday. With the win, the Vaqueros secured sixth place for the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tennis Tournament running Thursday through Saturday at the HEB Tennis Center at Pendleton Park in Harlingen, hosted by UTRGV. Their opponent will be determined after the Grand Canyon and UT Arlington match Sunday afternoon. UTRGV (10-11, 2-5 WAC) captured the doubles point in a competitive session. The No. 1 duo of the juniors Marjorie Souza and graduate student Isabelle Bahr cruised to a 6-2 win, then the Ladyjacks tied things up with a 7-5 victory over No. 2. The sophomore duo of Yaiza Vazquez And Valentina Urraco ended up on court three and fought through a long, back-and-forth battle to earn a well-deserved 7-6 (7:5) win and make it 1-0 Vaqueros. The momentum carried over into the singles action as the Vaqueros won the first set on four courts. After SFA won on Court Two, UTRGV won three consecutive games to earn the important win. Sophomore Yaiza Vazquez continued to roll at No. 4 and recorded a resounding 6-3, 6-2 victory. Souza followed with her fifth conference win at No. 1, making quick work of her opponent in a dominant 6-1, 6-1 match. Senior Leah Karren secured the team victory with a gritty third-court performance and a lossJemma Cave6-4, 6-4. SFA picked up a win over No. 6 Junior Crystal Dule earned her second straight WAC win, 6-4, 6-4, in the No. 5 flight to close out the match. Full results

Doubles (1, 2, 3) 1. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Felicia Back/Jemma Cave (SFA) 6-2

2. Carolina Chiatti/Ksenia Mamontova (SFA) def. Crystal Dule / Leah Karren (UTRGV) 7-5

3. Valentina Urraco / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Avery Kinsey/Alkmini Giannakogiorgou (SFA) 7-6 (7:5) Singles (2, 4, 1, 3, 6, 5) 1. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Ksenia Mamontova (SFA) 6-1, 6-1

2. Felicia Back (SFA) def. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-0

3. Leah Karren (UTRGV) final Jemma Cave (SFA) 6-4, 6-4

4. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Carolina Chiatti (SFA) 6-3, 6-2

5. Crystal Dule (UTRGV) final Alkmini Giannakogiorgou (SFA) 6-4, 6-4

5. Avery Kinsey (SFA) def. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-4

