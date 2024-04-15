Scholz visits Xi Jinping on crucial trade trip





International April 15, 2024 10:39 Author : Lotte van Coevorden German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a business delegation are in China to discuss international issues and strengthening trade ties. He will also speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the tone of the conversation is crucial, said German correspondent Derk Marseille. The themes that will be addressed are known, but the way in which China will respond to them is fascinating.

Scholz visits Xi Jinping on highly important business trip 7 minutes 4 seconds According to Marseille, Germany's strategy towards China is threefold. “First of all, Scholz recognizes the rivalry between the two countries in terms of social values,” explains Marseille. “The working conditions of people who make solar panels and electric cars are very bad.” Furthermore, Germany wishes to maintain its commercial partnership with China. “German exports benefit enormously from all the Chinese consumers who buy German products,” explains Marseille. Finally, Scholz wishes to maintain its technological independence to prevent Chinese domination. “Because China doesn't actually listen and goes its own way. The Chancellor is trying to solve this problem in these three aspects.” Read also | Population aging causes gray hair among employers and employees in Germany Visit Xi Jinping The tone of the conversation with Xi Jinping will be crucial, underlines Marseille. “The themes are well known. It will be about the different opinions within Germany and the European Union on the role of China in issues such as the conflict in Ukraine, but also on possible restrictions on the import of Chinese products. Scholz opposes such import restrictions, but German companies see China's behavior as a threat to their future. “This means that Scholz must take a tougher stance on this issue, even than his predecessor Merkel,” Marseille said. According to the German correspondent, how China will react to this situation is “very exciting”. “The challenge for Scholz lies in the balance between political and economic interests” Derk Marseille, correspondent The trip is complex, because in addition to the political objective of his trip, he must also satisfy large German companies, underlines Marseille. “German companies depend on Chinese markets and products. At the same time, they worry about the power China wields over their economy. Schol's mission is to balance political and economic interests. He must take into account the complexity of the relationship with China, “but also the consequences of his decisions for German CEOs”. Read also | The German economy in a disastrous state: “The figures have never been so gloomy” Such a commercial trip should therefore not be underestimated, believes the German correspondent. “It's nice to travel to China, but Germany's strategy for the coming years is governmentally determined.” The trip is complex, because in addition to the political purpose of his trip, he must also satisfy large German companies, underlines the German correspondent. ( ANP/dpa Picture-Alliance )

