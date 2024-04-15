Today's Main Events: PM Modi in Kerala, South Carolina to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea and more

Connect with us

Main events of the day: PM Modi is expected to visit Kerala. The price band for the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO has been set at a price of 80 to 85 each with a face value of 10 each. SC will hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED's arrest and remand on April 15.

Lok Sabha polls: Modi to visit Kerala on April 15 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend two public meetings in Kerala on April 15 in a bid to achieve a significant electoral victory in the southern state. Modi will visit Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts, party sources confirmed.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO announces price range at 80-85 each; issue to open on April 15: The price range for Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO has been set in the range of 80 to 85 coin with face value of 10 each. The Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 15 and close on Thursday, April 18. The lot size of Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is 1,600 shares.

SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED's arrest, remand on April 15: Days after the Delhi High Court rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging the ED's arrest, the Supreme Court will hear the case on April 15. The Aam Aadmi Party leader challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequent remand. policy case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15: On Friday (April 12), the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi remanded Bharat Rasthra Samithi leader K Kavitha to police custody till April 15. The CBI had sought custodial interrogation of Kavitha in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-abandoned Delhi Liquor Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Donald Trump's secret trial: New York appeals judge rejects request to postpone April 15 hearing – A New York appeals court judge has denied former President Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

IMD Weather Update April 15: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in several southern Indian states till April 15. According to the latest forecast by the MeT department, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Puducherry are expected to experience rainfall. over the next three days.

NCLAT reserves order on IDBI, Axis Bank argues against Zee-Sony merger: The appeals court will decide today, April 15, whether legal challenges to the Zee-Sony merger can be heard when the merger itself has been called off.

Fourth quarter results today: GTPL Hathway, Atam Valves, Rajoo Engineers, Shekhawati Poly Yarn, Ontic Finserve, Sybly Industries, Hit Kit Global Solutions

Published: April 15, 2024, 06:51 IST

