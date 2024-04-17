



[–> [–> Das Gute an Xi Jinping ist, dass der chinesische Staats- und Parteichef sehr berechenbar agiert. Das Problem mit Xi Jinping ist allerdings, dass er die Interessen Chinas in einer Weise definiert, die vielen seiner schnen Worte eklatant widerspricht. Die von Russland durch den berfall auf die Ukraine verursachte Gefhrdung der Friedensordnung in Europa ist fr den auf Stabilitt fixierten Xi einerseits ein rgernis, weil Wladimir Putin Regeln des Vlkerrechts, die Xi gerne im Munde fhrt, mit Fen tritt.

[–> Andererseits sieht der chinesische Fhrer aber, dass Putins Krieg gegen die Ukraine Ressourcen westlicher Staaten bindet, die diese dann nicht in Gegenden einsetzen knnen, in denen ihre Interessen mit denen Chinas kollidieren. [–> Verbale Bekenntnisse gegen Protektionismus [–> China darf sich bislang zu den Gewinnern des Krieges gegen die Ukraine zhlen. Deshalb war nicht berraschend, dass Xi Jinping gegenber Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz zwar eine friedliche Lsung befrwortete und sich sogar in allgemeinen Worten positiv ber eine in der Schweiz geplante Friedenskonferenz uerte, aber nach wie vor nicht bereit ist, die Ursache des bels beim Namen zu nennen oder Putin gar in den Arm zu fallen. Eine scheinbar unabhngige russische Kolonie Ukraine wre eine friedliche Lsung, die China gefallen knnte. Da Russland sich de facto zu einer Rohstoffkolonie Chinas entwickelt hat, bedeutete dies letztlich eine Erweiterung der eigenen Einflusssphre. [–>[–> Deshalb wird man Xi Jinping schwer von diesem Weg abbringen knnen. Zwar hat er die jetzige Wirtschaftskrise seines Landes selbst herbeigefhrt. Bekenntnisse zum freien Handel kommen ihm deshalb locker ber die Lippen. Nur bedeutet Ablehnung von Protektionismus fr Xi nicht zwangslufig das, was andere darunter verstehen. Trotzdem ist es richtig, zumindest zu versuchen, dem Machthaber klarzumachen, dass er und sein Land besser dran wren, wenn sie mit dem Westen kooperierten und nicht im Zweifel alles befrworten, was diesem schadet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ausland/xi-jinping-olaf-scholz-und-die-ukraine-viele-schoene-worte-19657640.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos