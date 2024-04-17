Fact check: Viral video cropped as PM Modi admits to stealing as a child





This fact check article was first published in BOOM within the framework of Shakti Projectwhich aims to prevent the spread of false information regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. An edited and cropped video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared to misleadingly claim that he admitted to stealing as a child. BOOM found out that in the original video, Modi is not talking about himself but telling the story of a thief. In the viral clip, Modi can say, “When I used to steal smaller things, if my mother had stopped then, today I wouldn't have become such a big thief.” Viral on Facebook

When searching with the same caption, we found that the viral clip was shared along with the false claim. BOOM discovered that the viral clip was cut from a longer speech. Credit: BOOM.

Fact Check

BOOM discovered that the viral clip was cut from a longer speech given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he told the story of a thief and did not talk about himself. We found that the clip was cropped from a speech Modi delivered during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign on April 10, 2021 in Siliguri, West Bengal. In his speech, Modi attacks West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that TMC workers are taking cut money as commission for helping people avail benefits of state-run welfare schemes. Image credit: BOUM

After talking about this, at 39:40, Modi can be heard telling the story of a thief who cut off his mother's nose, because when he was stealing as a child, his mother did not stop him, which, according to the thief, caused him to commit. bigger robberies. Modi says in his speech: “…brothers and sisters, when we were children, we all heard the story of a big thief who was sentenced to death. When asked about his last wish, he said that he wanted to meet his mother Then the government arranged a meeting for him, but when he met his mother he bit his nose When people asked him why he did that, he said that when he. was a child, he stole small things and many things that time, if his mother had stopped, he would not have become such a thief….” The portion of the 40:40 timestamp, where Modi refers to the thief talking about his mother not stopping him from stealing during his childhood, was cropped and shared without context to make it appear as if Modi is talking about himself- even. You can watch the speech below:

