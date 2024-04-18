Connect with us

Not an ordinary election…: PM Modi writes to BJP and NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just two days before the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the letter sent on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Prime Minister encourages candidates “to take full advantage of the last hours of the electoral campaign”. He noted the problems posed by the summer heat and said “this is not an ordinary election.”

Here is what Prime Minister Modi's letter says:

Prime Minister Modi first congratulated the Lok Sabha candidates for their decision to quit a prestigious post and pledge to directly serve the people. He congratulated them for truly helping to strengthen the popular presence of the BJP in all states.

With the blessing of the people, I am confident that you will reach Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset to me. As a team, we will spare no effort for the welfare of the people of the constituency and the country,” read PM Modi's letter.

Through this letter, he told the citizens of the constituencies that this is not an ordinary election.” He took the opportunity to also take photos of the Congress.

“Families across India, especially the older members, will remember the hardships they went through during the 5-6 decades of Congress rule. Over the last 10 years, the quality of life of Every section of society has improved, with many of these unrest resolved. Yet there is still much to do and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for all.

Prime Minister Modi spoke about this Lok Sabha election as an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. a developed nation by 2047.”

At this crucial time, I also urge you and all other workers to take full advantage of the final hours of the election campaign. At the same time, I also request you to take care of your health and that of others around you,” PM Modi told the candidates in the letter.

Highlighting that the summer heat poses problems for everyone”, PM Modi also cautioned the voters. He said that this election is extremely important for the future of the nation. Therefore, I appeal to the voters to vote early in the morning, before the heat sets in,” he said.

As a BJP candidate, I urge you to convey to every voter my assurance that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. I wish you victory in the elections,” he told the candidates.

He concluded the letter by saying: Modi has a guarantee that we will work 24/7 until 2047! »

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections is expected to begin on April 19. The results will be announced on June 4.

Published: April 17, 2024, 8:53 PM IST

