Shetland Oral Cancer Awareness Event | News





Dr Rasha Abu Eid and Dr Katie Hanna and colleagues in Lerwick

Staff from the University School of Dentistry recently headed north to raise awareness about oral cancer at a special event in the Shetland Islands. As part of Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Rasha Abueed and Dr Katie Hanna, along with colleagues from NHS Shetland, took part in an 'Early Detection of Oral Cancer' event for local residents. The event featured a public talk by Dr. Abueed and Dr. Hanna to raise awareness of oral cancer, and was well attended. Dr Abueid also delivered continuing professional development (CPD) sessions to NHS healthcare workers in Shetland and Orkney. The hybrid CPD session was attended by 41 of his colleagues, including general practitioners, ANPs, pharmacy, speech-linguistics and dental staff. As part of the event, NHS Shetland ran an oral cancer drop-in testing session, where members of the public came to get tested and speak to experts. The drop-in session was well attended, with 38 screenings and his 4 biopsy referrals. I hope that together we have raised awareness of oral cancer and emphasized the importance of early detection. ”

Dr. Rasha Abueed Dr Abu Eid, who leads the Oral Cancer Research Group, said: I believe that together we have contributed to raising awareness of oral cancer and highlighting the importance of early detection. At this event, attendees learned how easy it is to screen for symptoms and identify warning signs. We look forward to working with our colleagues at NHS Shetland to plan future events. The team were also interviewed by local BBC and newspaper reporters at an event held at the Islesburg Community Center in Lerwick. the event was possible Thanks to funding from CRUK. relevant content share this Notes for editors Issuer communication team

University of Aberdeen, Department of External Relations, King's College, Aberdeen
Ewan Wemyss
April 30, 2024

