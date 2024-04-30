Consumer confusion over ultra-processed foods continues

The term “ultra-processed foods” (UPF) is thrown around a lot. It's in the media, featured prominently on book covers, and entered the consumer consciousness.

But just because the term is ubiquitous doesn't mean it's well understood. Consumer confusion continues, with the latest research suggesting that perceptions vary widely.

What are ultra-processed foods?​

An obvious way to test consumer understanding is to ask straight up, “What is ultra-processed food?”

In a survey conducted by Vypr, the innovation and intelligence platform asked its community of over 75,000 consumers just that question, and half (50%) of respondents had never heard of the term “ultra-processed foods.” I answered that I have experienced this, but I don't really understand it. To explain what that means. For Vypr, this represents a “significant realization” but that further information is clearly needed.

30% of respondents said they had heard of it and could explain it, while 20% had never heard of it.

However, when we zoom in on the 30% who answered that they can explain it, we find that food products that contain additives, coloring agents, and go through processes to maintain their shelf life range from “foods that contain a lot of additives, preservatives, and flavorings.” Various explanations have come to light, ranging from “…it's unhealthy.” It's not bad in moderation. ”

UPF: widely accepted definition The most common definition of ultra-processed foods is from Nova, which divides the level of processing into four groups. Raw foods and minimally processed foods. To processed cooking ingredients. processed foods; and ultra-processed foods. This last category is by definition an “industrial creation.”

How concerned are consumers about UPF?​

When it comes to consumer perceptions of ultra-processed foods, responses again vary widely. Only 18% of respondents responded positively to UPF, with comments such as “I know it's not very healthy, but it tastes good and is convenient'' and “I don't care as long as it tastes good.'' was there. 'Buy it'.

Additionally, many respondents felt negatively about ultra-processed foods, with some saying they were “scary,” “there's not enough scientific evidence at this point. It's not good for anyone,” and “they're addictive.” It is unnatural and extremely harmful.”

A large number of participants (40%) gave neutral answers such as “I don't know what ultra-processed foods are'' and “I don't really know whether they are good or bad.''

Vypr also implemented Likert scales to measure how people feel about certain topics in their surveys. This suggests that 61% of consumers are very concerned about ultra-processed foods.

UPF: The number of ingredients matters​

There is clearly a lack of consensus among consumers about what UPF means and whether it is bad for your health. But what is clear is that the amount of ingredients in a product matters.

Category and insights consultancy Contigo Management Limited collaborated with Vypr to test two packs of 800g white sliced ​​bread products. Consumers were asked to choose which bread they preferred. Cheaper options with more ingredients, or bread products with fewer ingredients at twice the price.

Twice as many consumers choose a more expensive bakery product with fewer ingredients, with respondents identifying this product as having “fewer artificial ingredients” and “more ingredients that I am aware of.” It was suggested that. Another respondent concluded, “It has fewer ingredients and seems less processed.”

But once price and visuals were combined, consumers returned to their normal shopping habits, explained Contigo founder Debbie Davis at IFE in London last month. “So they're not necessarily looking at the ingredients list on the back of the package.” [when shopping]”

Bread was also the focus of another study conducted by Vypr, which aimed to understand the extent to which labeling a product as 'ultra-processed' influences purchasing decisions. did.

In a blind test using a generic image of sliced ​​white bread labeled “sliced ​​white bread” or “ultra-processed sliced ​​white bread” on the pack, only 44% of respondents said the product labeled “ultra-processed” It has become clear that the respondents said they would purchase the .

Geography and demographics influence consumer perception​

Taking a geographical approach to the subject, the study, conducted by insight innovation agency TRKR, focused on Scotland, a country where UPF categories such as instant meals are over-traded.

When asked if their prepared food was classified as ultra-processed and whether this influenced their purchasing decisions, 38% said being UPF did not influence their purchasing behavior. did. “For the vast majority, the fact that prepared meals are ultra-processed does not have a significant impact on purchasing behavior,” reiterated TRKR co-founder Mark Thomson at IFE. .

TRKR also observed that perceptions about superprocessing varied depending on demographics. The older you get, the more aware you become about UPF, Thomson explained.

Consumers under the age of 45 are generally less aware of which UPF foods to avoid and are more likely to seek out healthier dietary options. For this age group, lack of time and money can be a barrier to purchasing healthier options.

People over 45 are more aware of ultra-processed foods and accept that foods such as instant meals can be unhealthy.

Understanding these complexities is critical for the industry, Thomson suggested. He doesn't believe in a “one-size-fits-all” approach. Instead, he told attendees it's important to understand consumer needs and how they vary by geography and demographics.