Jokowi discusses economic cooperation and Middle East conflict with China's Wang Yi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi delivered three messages during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Thursday morning, April 18, 2024. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi explained Jokowi's first message regarding the importance of the two countries strengthening their mutually beneficial economic cooperation. Jokowi stressed that trade between China and Indonesia continues to grow, reaching 127 billion US dollars. China is also one of the largest foreign investors in Indonesia, with an investment value of up to $7.4 billion in 2023. “So it is much more balanced in terms of bilateral trade between the two countries,” Retno said in a statement after accompanying Jokowi to meet Wang Yi. In the economic sector, Retno said Jokowi hopes that China will continue to open market access to Indonesian products, increase cooperation in transportation, such as high-speed trains, and invest in petrochemical plants in North Kalimantan. Retno said the second message Jokowi conveyed to Wang related to the issue of food security. Indonesia considers it necessary to improve agricultural cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of rice, horticulture and durian. The last message transmitted by the President concerned the situation in the Middle East. Jokowi said no party wants to see an escalation. “And Mr. President (Jokowi) said that Indonesia continues to maintain diplomatic communications with various parties, including Iran and the United States,” Retno said. Wang Yi will discuss in detail the agreement to strengthen economic cooperation between China and Indonesia with Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. East Nusa Tenggara on Friday, April 19, 2024. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Jokowi meets former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Presidential Palace today Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

