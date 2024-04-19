Imran Khan says Katti Batti's failure pushed him to quit industry, explains his passion wasn't driven by money: Life took me in another direction | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who was last seen in the film Katti Batti, has opened up about why he decided to quit the film industry. Imran also explained that the industry tends to focus only on the box office and monetary aspects of an actor, adding that he could never get interested in that.

In an interview with Film Companion, Imran explained that in the film industry, there is an entire ecosystem around actors, including publicity, public relations and management. Everyone in this environment tends to focus only on the monetary aspects, how much one makes from films, endorsements, appearances, and even minor events like inauguration ceremonies. He said that over time, this monetary perspective becomes the primary measure of success. Although he was part of this environment, he realized that his love for cinema was not motivated by money.

When asked if Katti Batti's failure triggered his resignation, the actor replied: Yes. At that time, I didn't look at it that way and I never said, “Okay, this day I'm done, I'm quitting.” It was kind of a process where a week became a month, a month became three and became a year, and a year became two where I said, 'Okay, I'm not going to do this because my heart doesn't. it's not there.'

Imran Khan said he was not afraid to explore different paths, even if they were completely new. He felt lucky to have financial security through his work in the film industry, and with his financial needs taken care of, he could focus on other aspects of life, figuring out who he wanted to be and how he wanted to live.

The actor said: “I actually spent my twenties working, building and establishing a career. In my thirties, it ended up not being what I wanted to focus on. Life took me in another direction. In fact, the last 10 years I've spent sort of reflecting on bigger questions: who am I, what do I want to do, what do I want to be. A series of life circumstances led me to a place where I was not finding fulfillment.

