Berkeley Talks: The Future of Psychedelic Science





In Episode 195 of Berkeley Talks, UC Berkeley professors discuss how and why psychedelics first evolved, their effects on the human brain and mind, and the mechanism behind their potential therapeutic role.

“While it is true that the therapeutic effects are partly due to the fact that we return to this state of susceptibility, vulnerability and ability to learn from our childhood-like environment,” explains psychology professor Gül Dölen, “so if we focus only on the day of travel and do not also focus our therapeutic efforts on the following weeks, where the critical period is probably still open, then we miss the opportunity to really integrate the ideas that produce during the trip in the rest of the trip the network of memories that support these learned behaviors.

“And then the caution is we don't want to open up these critical periods and then, for example, send people back into a traumatic environment or expose them to potentially bad actors… So we want to be very careful about how we take that care of patients after they have been in this open state of the critical period.

Panelists for this March 27, 2024 event included:

Imran Khan (moderator): Executive Director of the Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics (BCSP).

Gül Dölen: Renée and Corporal Lance of the American Marines. Bob Parsons Endowed Chair in Psychology, Psychedelics and Neuroscience; professor in the Department of Psychology.

Daniela Kaufer: professor in the Department of Integrative Biology and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute; associate dean of biological sciences.

Noah Whiteman: Professor of integrative biology and molecular and cellular biology; educational director of the Essig Entomology Museum.

Michael Silver: professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry and Vision Science and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute; educational director of the BCSP.

Watch a video of the discussion on the BCSP YouTube page.

