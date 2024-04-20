Imran Khan on whether taking a break from films was a mistake; shares if he is currently working on a project





Imran Khan, the actor who made his debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia Deshmukh, became a sensation in Bollywood. However, he took an extended break from acting, considering a return only after receiving requests from audiences who missed the light-hearted romantic comedies of Bollywood, a genre in which he made several successful films.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Imran was asked if he had come up with a script for his comeback. He also shared whether he thought taking a break was a mistake.

Imran Khan reveals if he has decided on a project for his comeback

In the interview, Imran Khan was asked if he found any scripts that he liked after reading many of them. The interviewer also asked when the popular hashtag 'laut aaun Imran' will become a reality. The actor shared that he was still trying to think about the idea of ​​a return to the film industry and public life.

He engaged in creative conversations and found a few things he liked. However, he didn't receive any offers that were completely production-ready and that he actually connected with. Some offers require further development, which will take time.

Imran Khan wonders if his hiatus from cinema was a misstep

The Delhi Belly actor discussed at length whether taking a long break from acting was a mistake. He believes that life is much more than his career; he is not defined solely by being a Bollywood actor.

Even though he has only appeared in 12 films professionally, he doesn't measure success solely in terms of quantity or earnings. What matters most is what we want from life. He always thought that if he really wanted to, he could find a way to return to acting or explore other roles in the film industry, such as directing or directing independent films.

He rejects the idea that sticking to one career path is the only way to succeed. While many feel obligated to keep up with others, he never felt this urge. He thinks society has lost sight of contentment. People always want more without appreciating what they already have.

Although he hasn't directed a film in a decade, he cherishes the 12 films he was involved in, considering them a blessing. He believes in enough and feels grateful for the opportunities he has been given. If another chance to make a film comes his way, he sees it as a new blessing.

