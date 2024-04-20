Jailed former PM Imran Khan claims his wife Bushra Bibi served food mixed with 'toilet cleaner' at Bani gala





Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was served food laced with 'toilet cleaner' at their Bani Gala home in Islamabad, which has been declared a sub-jail after his conviction. Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in this undated photo. (Archive photo)

Pakistan News: Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that prison authorities served his wife, Bushra Bibi, food laced with “toilet cleaner” in an attempt to “poison” her. Khan, during the hearing of the Toshakhana case at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Friday, told Justice Nasir Javed Rana that Bushra was suffering from stomach irritation caused by food poisoning due to he was served food mixed with toilet cleaner.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief medical officer Dr Asim Yousaf suggested conducting the Bushra Bibi tests at Shifa International Hospital. However, the jail administration was adamant about conducting the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

“Bushra Bibi gets food mixed with toilet cleaner”

During the hearing in the €190 million corruption case against him, Khan noted that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere resembling a closed court, a reported The Express Tribune.

The jailed former prime minister claimed his wife, Bushra Bibi, was fed food laced with “toilet cleaner”, which deteriorated her health.

Bushra Bibi is currently imprisoned in Bani Gala – Imran Khan's home in Islamabad – which has been turned into a secondary jail since she was convicted in the un-Islamic nikah case in February this year.

Psychological torture, poisoned in Bani Gala, says Bibi

Earlier this month, Bushra had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), requesting the court to conduct his medical examination and tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital of his choice in order to determine if she had been poisoned by contaminated food.

In her April 15 plea, Bushra said she suffered from frequent heartburn, as well as sore throat and mouth, which she said were caused by eating poisoned meals. Bibi claimed she was poisoned and subjected to psychological torture at her home in Bani Gala, saying authorities installed spy cameras in different locations in the room where she was locked up.

She said there was only one female police officer in the sub-jail while the rest of the staff were men, which made her uncomfortable. Furthermore, Bibi claimed that she was not given enough time to meet with her family members and lawyers and urged the court to ensure that her human rights were protected.

Court rejects Bibi's plea seeking transfer to Adiala Prison

Meanwhile, the IHC last week rejected Bushra Bibi's application seeking his transfer from Bani Gala to Adiala high security prison in Rawalpindi. Interestingly, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb dismissed the petition after Bushra Bibi's lawyers failed to appear in court.

Wondering why Bushra Bibi's lawyers were absent, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said: If they had won this case, Bushra Bibi would have gone to see [Adiala] in prison, but they (the lawyers) themselves do not want Bushra Bibi to go to prison.

Usman Gill, the 49-year-old former first lady's lawyer, addressed the court after the plea was settled and the judge asked him to file an application to reinstate the plea.

Bushra's husband Imran Khan, 71, has been lodged in Adiala Prison since August last year. Earlier, in January this year, the husband-wife duo was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case involving the illegal sale of state gifts, which the former prime minister had received during his tenure .

After the verdict, Bushra arrived at Adiala Prison to surrender to authorities and was subsequently taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau. However, she was transferred to her Bani Gala residence after it was declared a sub-jail in a late notification.

While their sentences in the Toshakhana corruption case were suspended by the IHC, Bushra Bibi remains in custody in the “un-Islamic” marriage case, while Khan also remains incarcerated in other cases.

