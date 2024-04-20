Erdogan meets Turkey's Hamas leader, discusses regional peace efforts | World News





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and achieve a just and lasting peace in the region during a meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday, his office said. It was the first meeting between Erdogan and a Hamas delegation led by Haniyeh since Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh's visit to Turkey came three days after his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha. “Issues related to Israeli attacks on Palestinian lands, particularly Gaza, efforts to provide adequate and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and a just and lasting peace process in the region were discussed,” said the Turkish presidency in a press release. The visit took place amid escalating regional tensions following Israel's attack on Iran this week. “Erdogan stressed that Israel should not benefit from the developments (between Iran and Israel) and that it is important to make efforts that will again focus attention on Gaza,” the statement added. NATO member Turkey denounced the Israeli offensive in Gaza following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 and called for an immediate ceasefire. Erdogan has called Hamas a “liberation movement” while castigating the West for what he calls its unconditional support for Israel. Ankara has also imposed trade restrictions on Israel. During Saturday's meeting, Erdogan told Haniyeh that Turkey was continuing its diplomatic efforts towards a permanent ceasefire as well as the creation of an independent Palestinian state, according to the statement. Erdogan also told Haniyeh “it is vital that the Palestinians act in unity,” the statement said. The Palestinian militant group Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, a year after general elections, following a brief civil war with Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces, reducing the power of the AP to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Efforts to reconcile the two sides have so far failed over thorny power-sharing issues.

