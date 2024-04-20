How to watch on TV, streaming





Time for a preview of the 2024 Florida State football team. The Seminoles take the field today at Doak Campbell Stadium for the annual spring game. The Garnet and Gold Game, or the “Spring Showcase” as it has been called in recent years, will give FSU fans their first look at coach Mike Norvell's new team. The 2023 FSU football team was one to remember, going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship before being eliminated from the College Football Playoff and beginning the legal battle to leave the ACC. Several key players from that team are gone, with well over a dozen of them in the NFL Draft next week. FSU football fans will be especially interested to see the quarterback who will fill Jordan Travis' shoes. DJ Uiagalelei will lead the charge after transferring from Oregon State (and Clemson before that, as fans will remember). Sophomore Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek will not play, meaning the other QBs playing in the spring game will be freshman Trever Jackson, redshirt sophomore Dylan MacNamara and redshirt freshman Michael Grant. Watch live:How to watch the FSU football spring game with fuboTV (Free Trial) Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming information and more: What time is the FSU football spring game today? When: Saturday, April 20, 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 20, 4:00 PM Where:Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida The Florida State Football Garnet and Gold game begins Saturday, April 20 at 4:00 PM at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. What channel is the FSU football spring game on today? The Florida State Garnet and Gold football game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Streaming options includefuboTVthat offers a free trial to potential subscribers. FSU 2024 Football Schedule Date Opponent Saturday August 24 vs. Georgia Tech*^ Monday September 2 vs. Boston College* Saturday September 14th vs. Memphis Saturday September 21 vs. California* Saturday September 28 at SMU* Saturday October 5 vs. Clemson* Saturday October 12 OPEN Friday October 18 at Hertog* Saturday October 26 in Miami* Saturday November 2 vs. North Carolina* Saturday November 9 at Notre Dame Saturday November 16th OPEN Saturday November 23 vs. Charleston Southern Saturday November 30th vs. Florida Saturday December 6 ACC championship game * ACC game; ^ in Dublin, Ireland Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

