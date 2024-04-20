Senior Design Night Celebrates the Hard Work of USU Engineering Seniors





I can't promise it won't snow in Cache Valley, but I can promise you this. Senior Design Night, USU's largest technology and innovation showcase, is back with dozens of unique senior projects.

Senior Design Night will be held at the Taggart Student Center on the USU Logan campus on Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.We welcome your friends, family, faculty, staff, and community members to join us.

Mechanical, aerospace, civil and environmental engineering projects will be displayed in the second floor ballroom. Bioengineering, electrical and computer engineering projects will take place in the Sunburst Lounge. Projects that must be set up outdoors will be displayed on the TSC patio.

This year's event included 83 projects by 304 students and more than 60 sponsors and mentors, totaling 3,000 hours of work to design and build. These projects represent and benefit companies such as AutoLiv, UDOT, Northrop Grumman, and ThermoFisher Scientific.

Projects include everything from a supersonic experience designed for the Leonardo Museum to new wireless charging technology to building rockets and Mars rovers.

“We are grateful for the time and support our sponsors and mentors provide our students,” said Steve Larson, director of industrial relations in the College of Engineering and lead organizer of this event. . “Seeing the innovative work of our students on display throughout the project is a source of great joy for all participants.”

For directions, parking information, and a complete list of senior design projects and sponsors, visit engineering.usu.edu/senior-design.

