The promises Donald Trump has made so far in his campaign for a second term





Trump has vowed to use the Justice Department to attack his critics and former allies. In several videos and speeches, the former president also outlined his intention to destroy the current justice system by firing the radical Marxist prosecutors who are destroying America.

I will appoint a real special prosecutor to prosecute the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family, Trump said in a June 2023 speech. Deep State.

Trump said in a campaign video last year that he would reinstate a 2020 executive order to remove rogue bureaucrats and propose a constitutional amendment to limit the terms of members of Congress.

I will appoint a real special prosecutor to prosecute the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family.

To address what he called a troubling relationship between tech platforms and government, the former president said in a January 2023 video that he would impose a seven-year cooling-off period before agency employees such as the FBI or the CIA may work for platforms that monitor user data in bulk.

Trump added in several campaign statements that he would direct the Justice Department to investigate online censorship, prohibit federal agencies from colluding to censor citizens and suspend federal money for universities participating in activities supporting censorship.

In a September 2023 speech at the Family Research Councils' Pray Vote Stand summit in Washington, D.C., Trump also touted his intention to continue appointing conservative judges.

I will once again appoint rock-solid conservative justices to do their thing, like Justices Antonin Scalia; Samuel Alito, a great gentleman; and another great gentleman, Clarence Thomas, he said.

Trump also pledged to appoint U.S. attorneys who will be the polar opposite of Soros' district attorneys and others who are being appointed throughout the United States.

In a September 2023 speech in Washington, D.C., Trump also announced that he would appoint a task force to review the cases of people he said had been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration. Trump has indicated that he wants to study the situation very quickly and sign their pardons or commutations on day one.

It's a move that could lead to the potential pardon of many rioters from the January 6, 2021, insurrection, something he suggested doing during a CNN town hall in May 2023.

* Only promises regarding judicial appointments and congressional term limits are similar to previous campaigns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2024/04/politics/trump-campaign-promises-dg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos