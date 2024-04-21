Boris Johnson's return 'window of opportunity' revealed by author | Politics | News





Boris Johnson could have a “window of opportunity” for a political comeback two years after the next general election, according to a leading journalist and author. Tim Shipman, author of the new book Out which covers the Brexit years, said those close to Mr Johnson believed the best chance might come at this stage. He said if the Conservatives lost the election and a new leader failed to turn things around for the party, it could spark calls for the former prime minister to return to take on Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer. Asked about the prospect of Mr Johnson returning, Mr Shipman told GB News: “People around him would say at the moment he's making a lot of money, he's very passionate about Ukraine , he does things that interest him, he is not active.” rush to return. “I think the scenario in which they imagine this could become a possibility is not immediate after the general election or even before.

“But if you have a new leader who tries for two years, either from the One Nation wing or from much further to the right, we all assume it will be someone further to the right who takes over after the election. “If this person fails in 18 months or two years later, the bugler asks at that time where is the one who won us some elections. “This is the moment where, if at all possible, it looks like this is a window of opportunity and he can come back and try to take on Starmer in an election in five years.”

Speculation has been ongoing over Mr Johnson's political future since he was forced to leave Number 10 and leave Parliament. He hinted he had unfinished business in his farewell speech in Number 10, referencing Roman ruler Cincinnatus who turned to farming after leaving Rome and then returned to power. And Mr Johnson promised “I'll be back” in a direct message to Daily Express readers when he resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year following an investigation by “witch hunt” on Partygate. Mr Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the 2019 general election.

