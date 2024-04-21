Congress govt used to say Muslims have first right to wealth and they will distribute wealth to those who have more children: PM Modi in Rajasthan | Election news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress, if elected, could distribute the country's wealth among the infiltrators and those who have more children.

Addressing an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, he said: When he came to power, he declared that Muslims had the first right to property in the country. This means, with whom will we share this wealth? Those who have more children distribute them, distribute them to the gushers. Will the money earned from your hard work be given to usurpers? Do you approve of this? (Earlier, when they (Congress) were in power, they had declared that Muslims had the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means that they would distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to the infiltrators. If your hard earned money is given to the infiltrators Do you agree with this?

This is what the Congress manifesto says, that they will take into account the lives of their mothers and sisters, make them proud, create awareness and then share the wealth. And divide those who, according to the Manmohan Singh government, declared that the first right of ownership belongs to Muslims. Brothers and sisters, this is the thought of Urban Naxal, my mother, my sisters, even your auspicious sutra will not escape. (The Congress manifesto says they will take stock of the gold owned by mothers and daughters and distribute this wealth. The Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims have the first right to wealth. Brothers and sisters, this urban Naxal thinking will not even spare the mangal sutras of my mothers and sisters),” he said. In 2006, during a meeting of the National Development Council, Manmohan Singh, the then Prime Minister, had said: “We will have to come up with innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share the fruits equitably of development. They must have first rights to resources. At Sunday's rally, Modi also said that the Congress is spreading fear among the public by spreading lies about the Constitution. Sometimes they create fear among tribals, Dalits or minorities. These days, they are spreading lies about the Constitution or about reservations during elections. They know very well that their lies will not work because the tribals are intelligent enough to understand their rights, he said. At a rally in Jalore earlier in the day, Modi said the Congress was using Rajasthan to send those who cannot win the Rajya Sabha elections. Pointing out that the Congress sent a south Indian leader to the Upper House from Rajasthan, Modi asked: Did he speak about Rajasthan even once? Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal from Kerala was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in 2020. The Prime Minister also referred to his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, saying: Out of respect, he was also sent to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. It is true that he was ill for a long time, but did you see him again in Rajasthan? And now you have tried to save another one of their leaders, the people of Rajasthan. (And now the people of Rajasthan have tried to save another one of their leaders). People who cannot contest or win elections have left the field and come from Rajasthan to the Rajya Sabha, he said. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had been elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year from the state. He also said that the Congress, which once won 400 seats, is not in a position to contest 300 seats now. Calling India's opposition bloc an opportunistic alliance, he said it had lost steam even before it could gain momentum. Jalore and Banswara are among the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan that will be voted on in the second phase of the general elections on April 26. The remaining 12 constituencies in the state have already voted in the first phase on April 19. Modi said the people of Rajasthan had taught the Congress a lesson in the first phase. In the first phase, half of Rajasthan punished the Congress and taught it a lesson. Full of patriotism, Rajasthan knows that the Congress can never create a strong Bharat. The country does not want a Congress government. The country does not want to return to the situation before 2014. Everyone was threatening the weak Congress government and everyone was busy looting the country. Previously, no one asked to see the prime minister and the government was run remotely, he said. Highlighting his government's achievements, especially for Rajasthan, Modi said around 19 lakh poor, Dalit, backward and tribal families in the state have been provided with pucca houses, of which 1 lakh have been constructed in Jalore and Sirohi . The Congress has fielded Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, against BJP's Lumbaram Choudhary from Jalore. BJP's Devji Patel is the sitting MP from the seat. In Banswara, BJP's Mahendra Singh Malviya will face Congress' Arvind Damor. The sitting MP is Kanak Mal Katara of the BJP.

