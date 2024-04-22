Politics
Narendra Modi accused of stoking tensions as voting continues in India | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused of hate speech during a campaign rally in which he called infiltrators Muslims who had many children and claimed they would take people's hard-earned money.
The opposition accused Modi of blatantly targeting India's 200 million Muslim minorities with comments made Sunday while addressing voters during a speech in Rajasthan.
India is currently in the midst of a general election, in which Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seeking a third term in power. Voting will continue in stages until early June.
In his speech, Modi claimed that a previous government, led by the main opposition Congress party, had declared that Muslims had first right to the country's wealth.
The Prime Minister added that if the Congress wins the current elections, the wealth of the people will be distributed among those who have the most children. It will be distributed to infiltrators.
Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to the infiltrators? Would you accept this? Modi asked the crowd.
The comments provoked strong reactions among political opponents and civil society, who accused Modi of stoking religious tensions and fueling false conspiracies against Muslims.
Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, accused Modi of hate speech and violating election rules that prohibit canvassing based on communal sentiments.
In response, the Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the Prime Minister's controversial, objectionable and malicious comments targeted a particular religious community and were blatant and direct violations of election laws.
These measures are far worse than any ever committed by a sitting Prime Minister in the history of India, the complaint added. The electoral commission declined to comment.
Since the BJP came to power in 2014 with a Hindu nationalist agenda, it has been accused of policies and rhetoric targeting minorities, particularly Muslims, who have reportedly been subjected to increasing violence and persecution at the hands of the BJP. the state and right-wing Hindu vigilantes. outfits. The BJP does not have a single Muslim candidate in the fray in this election.
BJP figures such as Yogi Adityanath, a radical Hindu monk who is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, have been accused of making derogatory remarks about Muslims in speeches. However, as prime minister, Modi has tended to avoid explicit mentions of Muslims and has instead been accused of dog-whistle politics and indirect references aimed at isolating Muslims.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters that Modi was calling a spade a spade and his remarks echoed what people were thinking.
Nearly a billion people are registered to vote, with the first phase of voting taking place last Friday. The election is widely expected to return Modi and the BJP to power when results are counted on June 4.
On Monday, voting had to be resumed in 11 polling stations in the state of Manipur, in the northeast of the country, affected by months of ethnic clashes. Reports of violence and damage to voting machines led authorities to declare the vote invalid.
At least six cases of groups attempting to capture polling stations were reported in the state capital Imphal, an election official said. Armed crowds arrived and tried to take control of the polling station, he said.
The Congress party demanded a re-poll at 47 polling stations in Manipur, alleging that polling booths were captured and the elections were rigged.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/22/narendra-modi-accused-of-stirring-tensions-as-voting-in-india-continues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi accused of stoking tensions as voting continues in India | India
- The Superman actor auditioned for a role in the MCU, which would have seen him work alongside James Gunn before the DCU
- Roller Hockey falls into Epic 3OT National Finals
- 17 Sustainable Fashion Brands Vogue Editors Love
- My favorite Amazon sale of the day: Google Security Cameras
- The struggle to overcome alcoholism
- Erdogan meets Iraqi PM for talks on water, security and trade | News
- Boris Johnson's ex-wife 'blocked' his comment that 'he wished he was black'
- What do Bollywood deepfakes mean for global democracy?
- NASA fosters innovative technology concepts from small businesses
- Middle East latest: No concerns expressed by Israel over UNRWA workers since 2011, review finds | World News
- Fallout London: 'Bethesda didn't tell us about Fallout 4 update' | BBC News