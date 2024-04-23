Why Narendra Modi called Indians Muslim infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his domestic power assured and his Hindu vision deeply rooted, has set his sights in recent years on the role of global statesman, riding India's economic and diplomatic rise. In doing so, he distanced himself from his party's core work of polarizing India's diverse population along religious lines for his own electoral gain.

His silence provided tacit support as vigilante groups continued to target non-Hindu minority groups and members of his party routinely used hateful and racist language, even in Parliament, against the largest of these groups, the 200 million Indian Muslims. While the pot remains boiling, Mr. Modi's subtle whistles referencing Muslim clothing or burial sites could go a long way nationally while providing enough denial to ensure red carpets remain rolled out at the foreign to the man who leads the world's largest democracy.

This is exactly what pushed the prime minister to break with this calculated pattern in a fiery campaign speech on Sunday, when he referred to Muslims by name as infiltrators with more children The question of who would get India's wealth if its opponents took power has been hotly debated. Analysts say this could be a sign of concern that his position with voters is not as strong as previously thought. Or it could simply be a reflexive expression of the kind of divisive religious ideology that has fueled his politics all along.

But this audacity made clear that Mr. Modi sees few checks on his enormous power. In the country, watchdog institutions have largely bowed to the will of its Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP. Abroad, partners are increasingly turning a blind eye to what Mr. Modi is doing in India as they see the country as a democratic counterweight to China.