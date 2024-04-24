Jokowi's cool message after the decision of the presidential election dispute at the Constitutional Court





Mamuju – The Constitutional Court (MK) dismissed the 2024 presidential election dispute lawsuit filed by candidate candidate 01 Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and candidate candidate 03 Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also expressed a positive message following the verdict on the election results dispute. Jokowi echoed this message during his working visit to Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi (Sulbar), Tuesday (23/4/2024). Jokowi stressed that the Constitutional Court's decision was an impetus to strengthen unity for the good of Indonesia. “I think this is the time for us to unite, because external factors and geopolitics are really putting pressure on all countries. It is time to unite and work for the development of our country,” said Jokowi to journalists. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi confirmed that he would oversee the upcoming government transition process. The remaining KPU nominated 03 candidate Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming as president and vice president-elect. “The government supports the transition process from the current government to the new government. We will prepare it because now that the Constitutional Court is in place, all that remains is for the KPU to determine it,” he said. Jokowi said the government respects the decision of the Constitutional Court which is final and binding. This ruling puts an end to protests during the 2024 elections, particularly the presidential one. “Yes, the government respects the decision of the Constitutional Court which is final and binding,” Jokowi stressed. Jokowi added that the Constitutional Court's decision proves that all negative accusations against the government regarding the 2024 elections have not been proven. One of them was the accusation of government intervention in the presidential election, which was rejected by the congressman. “The legal review of the Constitutional Court's decision also indicates that accusations against the government such as fraud, intervention of the authorities, then politicization of social assistance, then mobilization of civil servants, non-neutrality regional leaders have been declared unproven. This is what is said to be important for this government,” he added. It is known that the Constitutional Court rejected the request to challenge the results of the 2024 presidential election presented by Anies-Cak Imin and Ganjar-Mahfud Md on Monday (22/4). The Indonesian KPU will also nominate the elected president and vice president on Wednesday (25/4). KPU Commissioner Idham Holik admitted that his party would invite Jokowi to the event to determine the president and vice president-elect. Elements of the DPR, MPR, leaders of government institutions and leaders of political parties were also invited. “To determine the pairs of candidates for the position of president-elect and vice president-elect, tomorrow (today) we will hold an open plenary session,” Idham said at the Indonesian KPU building in Central Jakarta, tel as reported by Détik NewsTuesday (23/4). Meanwhile, Prabowo Subianto will establish political communication with different parties. This step will be taken after witnessing the nomination of the president and vice-president. “And then, after that, we will start working to carry out political communication with all elements,” said Prabowo on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Tuesday (23/4). Learn more on the next page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sulsel/berita/d-7307355/pesan-sejuk-jokowi-pascaputusan-sengketa-pilpres-di-mk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos