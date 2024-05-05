Google antitrust lawsuit: Closing arguments concluded





Google and the U.S. Department of Justice have concluded closing arguments regarding allegations that the Alphabet unit illegally controls web search and related advertising.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the case in Washington, focused specifically on whether competitive platforms such as ByteDance's TikTok and Metas' Facebook and Instagram could replace search advertising costs. Both parties were extensively questioned. According to Reuters, Mehta highlighted important issues. The platform's “alternative ability” for advertisers is a central element in solving the case. The judge has not yet announced a schedule for the ruling, but experts speculate that it could result in significant changes to Google's business practices.

During the proceedings, government lawyer David Dahlquist argued that Google's monopoly power is driven primarily by advertising revenue, which accounts for about three-quarters of its total revenue. Dahlquist emphasized that Google is said to have no market pressure, allowing the company to raise prices or stall product improvements without fear of losing revenue, which is the hallmark of monopolistic behavior. I insisted that I could.

Google's lawyer, John Schmidtlein, argued in defense, pointing out that Google's share of U.S. digital ad revenue has been steadily declining. Schmidlein highlighted the competitive environment, saying platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Amazon are key players limiting Google's market dominance by offering alternative advertising options. He also argued that Google has consistently innovated its search advertising products, showing that it is focused on improving its services rather than abusing its monopoly position, Reuters reported. Reported.

The trial, which began on September 12, has seen witnesses from companies such as Verizon and Samsung Electronics allege Google's annual payments, totaling $26.3 billion as of 2021, to ensure default search rankings on smartphones and browsers. ) testified. Additionally, the government has raised concerns about Google's alleged intentional destruction of internal documents related to the case, and Mehta is investigating the company's previous document retention policies.

Amid accusations of document destruction, Mehta questioned Google's practices and suggested there could be consequences for what he viewed as subpar preservation efforts. But Google representative Colette Connor defended the company's data storage practices as reasonable and asked the court not to impose sanctions.

The case is the first of several legal battles launched under the Trump administration aimed at reining in the market power of tech giants at the controversial intersection of antitrust law and digital innovation. . The outcome of the case could have a major impact on the landscape of Internet commerce and competition, so the verdict and potential impact are eagerly awaited.

Source: Reuters

