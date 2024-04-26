Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Modi may soon shed tears. Rahul Gandhi says PM seems nervous these days

Prime Minister Modi may soon shed tears. Rahul Gandhi says PM seems nervous these days

 


Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Modi, suggesting he seems nervous and might cry during his speeches. Gandhi, fighting to retain his seat in Wayanad, accused Modi of taking money from the poor over the past decade.

“These days, Narendra Modi remains very nervous during his speeches. Maybe in a few days, he will shed tears on stage,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Bijapur, in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi added: “Narendra Modi has only stolen money from the poor in the last 10 years. – He has given as much wealth to 22 people of the country as 70 million people of the country have. – There are 1% of these people in “India who control 40% of the wealth. Therefore, the Congress Party will give you a stake in eliminating unemployment and inflation. “The amount of money that Narendra Modi gave to the billionaires, we will give as much money to the poor of India.

The former Congress president said that in Karnataka, the Congress government had fulfilled all its promises.

“The Congress has fulfilled all the guarantees it had given to Karnataka, due to which people here are enjoying many benefits. Narendra Modi is making some people billionaires, the Congress government will make millions of people lakhpatis,” a said Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka is voting for 14 seats in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections today. The JD(S), in alliance with the BJP, is in the fray for three seats. The party is contesting the Mandya, Hassan and Kolar seats. Voting began at 7 a.m.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the JD-S fought together against the BJP and the group was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; The Congress and the JD-S won only one seat each.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Electoral Commission, the recorded turnout was over 62 percent. The third phase elections will take place on May 7.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.

More less

Published: April 26, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/pm-modi-may-soon-shed-tears-rahul-gandhi-says-prime-minister-seems-nervous-these-days-11714131756470.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: