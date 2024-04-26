Prime Minister Modi may soon shed tears. Rahul Gandhi says PM seems nervous these days

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Modi, suggesting he seems nervous and might cry during his speeches. Gandhi, fighting to retain his seat in Wayanad, accused Modi of taking money from the poor over the past decade.

“These days, Narendra Modi remains very nervous during his speeches. Maybe in a few days, he will shed tears on stage,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Bijapur, in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi added: “Narendra Modi has only stolen money from the poor in the last 10 years. – He has given as much wealth to 22 people of the country as 70 million people of the country have. – There are 1% of these people in “India who control 40% of the wealth. Therefore, the Congress Party will give you a stake in eliminating unemployment and inflation. “The amount of money that Narendra Modi gave to the billionaires, we will give as much money to the poor of India.

The former Congress president said that in Karnataka, the Congress government had fulfilled all its promises.

“The Congress has fulfilled all the guarantees it had given to Karnataka, due to which people here are enjoying many benefits. Narendra Modi is making some people billionaires, the Congress government will make millions of people lakhpatis,” a said Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka is voting for 14 seats in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections today. The JD(S), in alliance with the BJP, is in the fray for three seats. The party is contesting the Mandya, Hassan and Kolar seats. Voting began at 7 a.m.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the JD-S fought together against the BJP and the group was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; The Congress and the JD-S won only one seat each.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Electoral Commission, the recorded turnout was over 62 percent. The third phase elections will take place on May 7.

Published: April 26, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

