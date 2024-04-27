Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff discusses international conflict, defense and leadership on a hilltop

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, Georgetown students gathered in the Healey Family Student Center social room to hear Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak about the role of American army in American politics and in the world. As the highest-ranking military officer in the United States and military advisor to the presidentGeneral Brown shared his experiences as a military leader and students had the opportunity to ask questions.

Vilda Westh Blanc (SFS27), a student who was part of Dan Lamothes' student strategy team this semester, presented the event. She welcomed Brown to the stage as well as Dan Lamothe, current GU policy fellow, to moderate the conversation.

Lamothe began the conversation by asking Brown about the current state of U.S. military operations and threats to national security. What makes this time particularly dangerous and particularly difficult? » asked Lamothe.

Brown highlighted the complex dynamics of this period for U.S. national security, emphasizing the importance of threats from North Korea, China, Russia and Iran. He explained that before coming to his current position, he championed the phrase Accelerate Change or Lose.

Personally and professionally, I don't play for second place. And I'm very focused on ensuring that we have all the capabilities necessary to ensure our national security, Brown said.

Outlining his priorities for the U.S. military, Brown emphasized the importance of developing skilled military personnel, embracing capability modernization, and creating a foundation of trust with communities and elected officials.

Regarding the importance of maintaining trust with the American people, Brown said having that trust is extremely important to ensure we do the things the nation calls us to do as military members.

Lamothe then asked Brown how the Israel-Hamas conflict was shaping the U.S. military's priorities.

Regarding the tension between current crises and future threats, Brown said there is a need to balance risks over time.

You never want to accept short-term satisfaction at the expense of your long-term goals, Brown said.

Continuing his discussion of the conflict in the Middle East, Lamothe asked Brown what needs to be done to deal with such a volatile situation and what strategies the military is using to contain the conflict.

From the beginning, we looked at how to prevent future conflict while protecting our armed forces and helping Israel defend itself, Brown said. In addition to this, care must be taken to provide humanitarian aid and minimize collateral damage.

That's been a recurring theme: how to prevent broader conflict, Brown said. Brown further highlighted military preparedness, the efforts of the United States National Security Council and the role of other foreign nations.

Lamothe then asked what Brown's initial concerns were regarding the Iranian attack on Israel on April 13.

The first thing I'll tell you is that I didn't have a lot of concerns because I have complete confidence in our forces and that they were well prepared, Brown said. He highlighted the work of the U.S. military in the week leading up to the April 13 attack and explained the communication and collaboration between the Pentagon and the White House that took place that day.

Turning to the topic of Ukraine, Lamothe noted that despite the recent aid package approved by the U.S. Congress, many believe Ukraine will continue to be under capacity this year. What do you think will be the likely outcome this summer?

When Ukraine is supplied, it has been able to be effective, Brown said, emphasizing the importance of continuing to provide support.

Even broader: What happens in one part of the world doesn't stay in one part of the world, Brown added. Uncontrolled aggression offers the possibility of future aggression.

Lamothe then asked about building trust in the U.S. military. We are in an era where support for the U.S. military is declining in many polls. There are concerns about American democracy as a whole. What does it take to build new confidence in the U.S. military? » asked Lamothe.

Trust is the foundation of our profession. And part of that, my goal, is to not only maintain the confidence that we have, but to continue to build it. Brown added: I think the most important thing I can do is lead by example.

Brown also stressed the importance of being nonpartisan as a military member. Our oath is to the Constitution of the United States, to an ideal, not to a leader, not to an office, Brown said.

Students then had the opportunity to ask Brown questions.

Captain Trevor Barton, Omar Bradley Fellow and McCourt A student studying national security issues asked: What is your assessment, as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of the current health of the defense industrial base related to our production capacity, and that What can policymakers do to increase the resilience of the defense industrial base? base?

There are key elements, from a policy maker's point of view, that I consider very important. Consistency is probably top-notch, Brown said. What I mean by that is there is consistency in our requests from the Department of Defense regarding what we need. And then consistency in resources. This consistency contributes to the predictability of the defense industrial base.

MJ Ninal (C’24), a cadet in the Air Force ROTCasked Brown what his advice was for young lieutenants during this unique time of international threats and political polarization.

Whatever job you have, be really good at it. This is probably the most important thing you can do. I would also say to ask lots of questions. There are no stupid questions, Brown said. And when you ask your leaders tough questions, it challenges us.

One student asked Brown about the challenges of advising political leaders and what his advice was for fostering mutual understanding of perspectives and positions.

When giving advice, you need to understand your boss and their boss, as well as their intentions and what they're focused on, Brown said. He stressed that the perfect military solution does not always match what is happening geopolitically, economically and diplomatically, but that an understanding of the bigger picture is essential for effective conversations and problem-solving.

Lewis Williams III (S'28), a student studying applied intelligence at Georgetown's School of Continuing Studies, asked Brown: Who are some of your role models or individuals who have inspired you, whether civilian or military?

Brown spoke of the influence of his father, who was in the military, and encouraged Brown to apply. It was all his idea, Brown said.

I think the other thing that inspired me was the Tuskegee Airmen, Brown said, referring to the first African-American military aviators in the United States. In general, what they were able to do before World War II and during World War II.

Brown recounted his experience talking with some of the Tuskegee Airmen and listening to their stories. He remembered Brigadier General Charles McGee and reflected on what an honor it was to meet him.

Brown also answered questions from students about cybersecurity, the use of innovative technologies in Ukraine, climate change as a threat to national security and promoting cooperation between branches of the U.S. military.

Luke Hughes (SFS27) asked Brown what his message would be to new Georgetown students considering joining ROTC.

Regarding reasons to join, I would say two things: first, the opportunity to serve your nation but also the opportunity to gain valuable experience, Brown noted.

Brown highlighted the opportunities to grow as a leader, build meaningful relationships and give back to your community through your involvement in the military.

We need you, whether you serve in uniform or in another part of government, that's what makes our democracy so strong, Brown said.

GU Politics expresses its gratitude to Walsh School of Foreign ServiceTHE SFS Security CurriculumTHE Georgetown University Military and Veterans Resource Center and the National Defense Policy Initiative for co-sponsoring this event.

This article was written by Jane Wright, a first-year student at the McCourt School of Public Policy.

Watch the full recording below.