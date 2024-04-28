Questions Raised About Labor Candidate's Pro-Trump, Anti-BLM, Anti-Labor Comments – SKWAWKBOX





Joe Johnson's social media record includes championing racist comedy, admiration for Thatcher and Trump, support for far-right views, and opposition to the Labor Party. However, he was chosen to represent the party. Joe Johnson, candidate for Sefton council, from his Facebook profile A Labor candidate's social media outing has raised serious questions about his fitness to stand – and yet Keir Starmer's party has apparently waved him off, either without verification or in disregard of his record, to stand for the party in the St Oswald area of ​​Bootle, near Liverpool. Locals have raised the alarm over what they say is: Support for Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party

Admiration of Margaret Thatcher

Support for Donald Trump

Support for far-right views on social media (TwitterlX: @joejbsg)

Public opposition to the Labor Party In 2020, the BBC reported that a Dover footballer, who was racially abused by Hartlepool fans, said Johnson had implied he deserved the abuse by celebrating his goal: The referee said I started it all with my celebration. As a referee you shouldn't really say that because I celebrated I should now suffer racist abuse. In the same month that the BBC reported the Hartlepool incident, Johnson commented on his social media that police should baton and attack. Black lives matter demonstrators: Johnson also defended the police after a video surfaced showing a black man being punched in the face – commenting that the police “should be allowed to do their job”: Johnson also commented that “blackface” was “comedy at its finest”: In 2019 he supported Boris Johnson on Brexit and in 2020 he defended Johnson's appalling handling of the pandemic and his deliberate ignoring of advice from government scientists: And on Brexit, he went further, supporting a far-right account's recommendation that Johnson invoke emergency legislation to impose a hard Brexit: Johnson shouldn't have worried: the sabotage of Keir Starmer and the Labor Party made Johnson the hardest Brexiteer anyway. He was also apparently a fan of the hated Margaret Thatcher, “liking” a post calling her an “inspiration”: Johnson has repeatedly praised far-right former US President Donald Trump: And his likes include an anti-refugee message from far-right politicians Nigel Farage and former Home Secretary Priti Patel: Johnson's likes and comments also indicate a deep distaste for Jeremy Corbyn's Labor Party – and his approval of a video mocking Diane Abbott, Britain's first black female MP: Johnson's “like” job about Abbott Contacted for comment on his posts and residents' concerns, Johnson responded: I am not surprised, although disappointed that I ran for local office to help the area, that some people are trying to tear me down because of my past views, beliefs and opinions. Labor's regional director for the north west, Liam Didsbury, did not respond to a request to confirm whether Labor had carried out any checks before allowing Johnson to become a candidate. SKWAWKBOX needs your help. The site is provided free of charge but depends on the support of its readers to be viable. If you would like to help him continue to report the news as it is and not what the establishment wants you to hear and can comfortably get away with, please. Click here to arrange a one-time or small monthly donation via PayPal or here to set up a monthly donation via GoCardless (SKWAWKBOX will contact you to confirm the GoCardless amount). Thank you for your solidarity so that SKWAWKBOX can continue to do its work. If you would like to republish this article for non-commercial use, you can do so here to learn more. Like that: As Loading… Related

