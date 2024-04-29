Trump meets privately with former GOP rival Ron DeSantis





Former President Donald Trump met privately at a breakfast Sunday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, six sources said.

The meeting was described as “pleasant” and “friendly” by one of the sources, who added that DeSantis planned to help raise money for Trump. A separate source said the meeting was mutually agreed upon and hosted by Steven Witkoff, president of a real estate company, who is a mutual contact of the two men.

However, a Trump campaign official told NBC News that DeSantis contacted Trump's team through Witkoff two weeks ago to set up a meeting to bury the hatchet and discuss the Fund raising.

The meeting, first reported by the Washington Post, took place in Florida. DeSantis was playing golf at the Shell Bay Club, a golf club near Miami, where Trump joined him for breakfast.

DeSantis told donors and supporters at a private retreat in April that he planned to help raise money for Trump's campaign, NBC News first reported.

Just months ago, DeSantis criticized Trump during the bitter Republican primary race, describing him as a candidate running on personal issues.

“If he comes forward for personal retaliation, that’s not going to lead to what we need as a country,” DeSantis said in December in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“You have to show up for the American people and their issues, not for your own personal issues, and that’s a difference between us,” he continued.

Separately, DeSantis said “the swamp has not been drained” during Trump’s term. He also criticized Trump for his stance on abortion, saying on a radio show that “every pro-lifer should know he's preparing to betray you.”

After suspending his campaign just days before the New Hampshire primary, DeSantis endorsed Trump, arguing that “we cannot return to the Republican old guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of reheated corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

Trump has not yet chosen a running mate, but DeSantis has long said he would not run for vice president.

I don't want to be vice president. I don't want to be in the Cabinet. I don't want a TV show, DeSantis said in January, before giving up. I'm here to win it.

He put the message in harsher terms the previous month, saying, “I can tell you, no matter the circumstances, I will not accept the vice presidential nomination.”

