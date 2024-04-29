China, US pledge to continue talks after Xi Jinping meets Antony Blinken

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aired their respective administrations' grievances against each other in a meeting last Friday. This exercise did little to ease the tense relations between the two countries, according to has THE South China Morning Postbut both sides promised to continue talking. One of Blinken's concerns was that China would provide goods that could help the Russian military in its war against U.S. ally Ukraine. The United States has reportedly threatened to withdraw some Chinese banks from the global financial system if it does not see change. Xi, in response, warned the United States not to say one thing and do another. China says Washington is prolonging the conflict by supporting Ukraine with huge quantities of weapons and aiding a practice that Beijing has called hypocritical and irresponsible. Xi also accused the United States of forming small blocs against China and urged it to view China as a partner, not a rival. I have said many times that the Earth is big enough for China and the United States to develop together and prosper independently, he said. [See more: Its getting harder for US companies in China, AmCham report finds] China is ready to cooperate, but the cooperation must be bilateral. Both parties can have their own friends and partners and should not target, oppose and harm each other. Washington's top diplomat also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. Wang urged the United States to stop supplying weapons to Taiwan (US President Joe Biden recently approved $8 billion in funding for the island) and to moderate its military activities in the South China Sea. The two also discussed escalating trade tensions stemming from U.S. accusations that China was flooding the U.S. market with subsidized goods and undercutting U.S. companies' prices through unfair competition. The United States has threatened new sanctions and Blinken said he would do what was necessary to ensure American workers could compete on a level playing field. At the same time, Wang urged the United States to lift sanctions on Chinese companies and stop imposing punitive tariffs.

