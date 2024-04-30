Xi Jinping's meeting with Macron in Paris is very important

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday where he discussed new commitments and the creation of a 100 billion long-term support fund for Ukraine was discussed.

According to SIC commentator Germano Almeida, This initiative by the NATO Secretary General will benefit from the support of the entire Alliance. Since “It is an idea that reinforces the need to support Ukraine in the long term, in a way that does not depend on momentary national decisions of member states.”

“This five-year fund, which will naturally have to be strengthened to finance itself to the tune of 100 billion euros, would be a way for NATO to be more independent of more partial decisions, for example, of member states,” declared the commenter, adding this despite the fact that “nothing significant” happened.

Regarding Xi Jinping's meeting with Macron in Paris on May 6 and 7, the commentator guarantees that being a quite important visit, since China has provided great aid to Russia and Macron has shown his commitment to take on some sort of European leadership to stop Russia.

Also analyzing the Middle East and the temporary ceasefire proposal that is on the table, Germano Almeida guarantees that “I don't understand why Hamas does not intend to accept this proposal”

When Europe recognizes the State of Palestine by the end of May, the commenter guarantees that it would be important because “a diplomatic step forward, in the sense of moving towards a two-state solution.”

Given the Philippines' recent accusation that China damaged two ships with water cannons, the commentator during the analysis said that this was another episode of growing tension in the China Sea southern. where China demonstrates “by claiming territories that do not belong to them, by demonstrating strength and force projection that takes into account the need to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific.”