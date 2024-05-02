Imran Khan's party releases white paper calling for judicial commission to probe February 8 election rigging | Pakistan News





Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Thursday released a white paper on allegations of fraud in the Feb. 8 general election and demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe what it said described as the confiscation of the 180 seats of Parliament.

The general elections on February 8 resulted in a fragmented mandate. Independent candidates, mostly supported by the PTI party of Khan, 71, won 93 seats in the 336-member National Assembly. Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 75 seats, while Bilawal Zardari Bhutto-led Pakistan People's Party (PPP) came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party argued that the powerful establishment had favored Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had deliberately used a form different to report the results. steal the mandate that belonged to him.

The PML-N struck a post-election deal with Bhutto's PPP, the Pakistan People's Party and four smaller parties to come to power at the federal level.

We won 180 seats in the February 8 elections. Our seats have been allotted to other parties through Form 47, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said at a press conference alongside other party leaders in Islamabad on Thursday.

The PTI chief said they had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the alleged rigging. But the hearing has not yet been set for the plea, he lamented.

We are publishing a 300-page white paper to let people know how their mandate was stolen, Gohar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The PTI also lost the right to reserved seats, with its members contesting the elections as independent candidates.

Referring to the ECP's decision to declare the party's intra-party polls invalid, the PTI leader further said his party was forced to contest the general elections without its iconic election symbol, the bat .

Our victory turned into defeat by [manipulating] election results on Form 47, he said.

The PTI chief said the white paper was based on reports from international organizations, foreign media and newspapers, and called for implementing electoral reforms to eliminate electoral fraud once and for all.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub said the ECP was given billions of rupees to hold free and fair elections.

We demand that the Chief Election Commissioner resigns, he said, blaming the election organizing body for failing to conduct transparent elections in the country, according to the Geo News report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/imran-khans-party-white-paper-calling-for-judicial-commission-feb-8-polls-9304102/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos