High interest rates, Jokowi entrusts state spending to Prabowo to be careful







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo reminded the new government to be careful in spending state money. Because, according to him, the burden of reference interest rates is currently high. Jokowi expressed this while giving guidance at the 2024 National Development Planning Conference (Musrenbangnas) as part of the preparation of the 2025 Government Work Plan on the theme “Accelerating Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth.” As is known, this year marks the end of Jokowi's rule, and he will be replaced by the elected presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “We really need to be careful in managing our tax affairs, in managing our budget careful“We must be careful, don't let even a rupee escape from the plans we have made,” Jokowi said at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, Jakarta, Monday (6/5/2024). Jokowi said the fiscal burden in the future will be even heavier, which will require state spending to be more prudent in the future. Because, according to him, the world is currently facing three main problems, namely high oil prices, high interest problems on loans and heavy tax burdens. “Therefore, once again we have to be very careful in managing every rupee of the budget we have,” he said. He said the way to ensure spending remains prudent is to synchronize spending and development programs between the central and regional governments. He gave the example that when the central government builds a port, roads in the regions must be built to support the logistics route. “I want to remind the ministries or institutions, if there is a development plan that is submitted to the region, whether or not we are really ready to build it, for example reservoirs and secondary and tertiary irrigation systems in the region, if they are not able to move him to another province,” Jokowi stressed. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Prabowo is frank: our endorsement continues Pak Jokowi's strategy (gold/friends)



