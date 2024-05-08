Former Pres. Donald Trump to hold rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on May 11 – NBC10 Philadelphia





Donald Trump rally, take two.

Wildwood, New Jersey, is preparing for former President Donald J. Trump's second visit in four years.

Saturday's upcoming campaign rally is expected to add many more people to what was already expected to be a busy weekend for the Jersey Shore town.

This will have significant differences from last time and could also be more costly for everyone, including people who will not attend the gathering.

With everything from coozies, bags and clocks to figurines, Brian McDowell opened a new Trump merchandise store in North Wildwood last month.

“I was on The Apprentice with Donald Trump,” McDowell told NBC10. Having Donald Trump come to Wildwoods for the first time in 2020 was incredible. Then come back again four years later. It's like the gift we keep giving to someone who was fired by Donald Trump.

The January 2020 rally for then-President Donald Trump was held in the dead of winter at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

“Security is very tight. It's very strict,” Wildwood Mayor Erinie Troiano Jr. said.

Saturday's event will take place several blocks north on the beach in a location that can accommodate a much larger crowd. Access to the site has already been restricted.

“A lot of fences are being put up and no place to sit,” said Lower Township resident Ellen Hotaling.

The 5 p.m. ticketed rally for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is expected to add tens of thousands of people to what was already expected to be a busy Mother's Day weekend.

Meanwhile, a popular car show on the Spring Parkway and a cheer competition at the convention center are also on the agenda.

“I imagine parking is going to be a little crowded right in the center of town. But the Wildwoods Parkway, the Wildwoods in general, are really meant to handle very large crowds,” said Patrick Rosenello, of the Wildwood District. Wildwoods Boardwalk special upgrade.

Normally, you don't have to pay for paid parking in Wildwood until May 15. But with the rally and everything else here this weekend, the city moved the date up to tomorrow.

“It’s about making a little extra money for the community,” Mayor Troiano said. “It generates revenue in the community that helps support everything we do for tourists.”

Meanwhile, Hotaling disapproves.

“I don’t think it’s fair to us who live year-round,” she said. “Trumps probably pay a lot of money to be here, so I think they get a lot of money.”

City officials say the campaign has paid out more than $54,000 to cover police, fire, EMS and public works expenses. They say the money is already in the bank.

