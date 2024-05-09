Turkish Trade Minister Says Israeli Claims on Trade Easing Are 'Fictional'





Turkish authorities have granted a three-month reprieve to companies with export agreements to “Israel”, allowing them to continue their export activities to “Israel” without suffering the full effects of the trade ban.

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat. (@TRTBalkanAL) Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Thursday dismissed Israeli claims that Ankara would ease its trade ban with “Israel” as “absolutely fictitious and having nothing to do with reality.” This comes after the “Israeli” Foreign Minister claimed earlier today that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had reversed his decision to sanction companies with deals with “Israel”. Instead, Erdogan lifted many of the trade restrictions imposed on “Israel,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed. Read more: Israeli organ trafficking network dismantled in Adana, Türkiye On May 2, Turkish leaders announced that Ankara had halted all exports and imports to and from “Israel.” Shortly after the decision was published, the “Israeli” foreign minister responded by calling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “dictator” and accusing him of ignoring the interests of the Turkish people by restricting ports for Israeli imports and exports, trade relationships reportedly worth $7 billion a year. However, the ban is not permanent. Turkish authorities said the lifting of sanctions was conditional on “Israel's” decision to accept a permanent ceasefire. “We have decided to stop exports and imports to and from Israel until a permanent ceasefire is achieved (in Gaza) and humanitarian aid is allowed without interruption,” Bolat said on May 3. Turkish companies benefit from three months to fulfill their orders According to a document obtained by ReutersThe Turkish Ministry of Commerce announced a three-month reprieve for companies exporting to “Israel” following the introduction of the trade ban. A source from the Turkish Commerce Ministry revealed that companies were given three months to fulfill existing orders via third countries. Furthermore, a relaxation of Turkey's ban on exports to “Israel” is deemed “out of the question.” These latest measures aim to protect Turkish traders, as another ministry source indicates. Read more: Ankara sees growing recognition of Palestine as a blow to “Israel” Last week, President Erdogan assured Turkish businessmen that Ankara would address the challenges arising from the halt in trade with “Israel” in “coordination and dialogue” with the business community. In a separate statement, the Turkish presidency's communications directorate criticized Israeli claims that Turkey would ease the trade ban with “Israel” as an attempt to “manipulate international public opinion.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/turkish-trade-minister-says-israeli-claims-on-trade-easing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos