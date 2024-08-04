Mary Trump Shares the 'Simple' Truth About Donald Trump





Mary Trump, the estranged niece of former President Donald Trump, wrote in a blog post published Sunday that the “truth is quite simple” about her uncle, describing him as “a racist, a misogynist.” [and] “a liar” following his recent appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump, despite the controversy surrounding his invitation, sat down for an interview at the NABJ convention in Chicago, hosted by ABC News chief congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, Fox News host Harris Faulkner and Semafor reporter Kadia Goba.

During the interview, Scott asked Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, why black voters should “trust” him given his past comments. Scott highlighted a few examples, saying: “You told four congresswomen of color who were American citizens to go back where they came from,” referring to the Brigade, and “you attacked black journalists, calling them losers, saying the questions they ask are ‘stupid and racist.’”

The former president then responded: “I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible way, the first question. You don't even say, 'Hello. How are you?' You're on ABC because I think it's a fake news channel, a terrible channel.”

In her blog, Mary Trump commented on the opening remarks, writing: “As soon as he realized he wasn't going to get the easy questions he usually gets, he reverted to his usual self-control and acted like the racist bully he is.”

At one point during the interview, Scott was asked if he thought Vice President Kamala Harris became a candidate solely because of her race, with Donald Trump saying he didn't know she was black for years.

“She has always been of Indian descent and she was just promoting her Indian heritage,” he said. “I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as black.” His comments have drawn widespread criticism.

Harris responded to Trump's comments at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, calling it “the same old show.”

“The divisions and the disrespect,” she said. “And let me just say, the American people deserve better.”

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks with Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, during the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention on July 31 in Chicago. Mary Trump, the former president's niece, wrote in a blog post published Sunday that the “truth is pretty simple” about her uncle, describing him as “a racist, a misogynist.” [and] “a liar” following his recent appearance at the NABJ convention. More Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mary Trump wrote Sunday of the NABJ interview: “It's not that we didn't already know the extent of Donald's racism and misogyny, but to see how quickly he became unable to control himself, to modulate his responses, to pretend, was something.”

She added: “The truth is very simple. Donald can’t help himself. When it comes to him, we shouldn’t think about it too much. He is exactly what he appears to be: a racist, a misogynist, a liar. He is a bully who has no place anywhere near the White House. His withdrawal from the debate should remind us that he is also a monumental coward.”

Newsweek reached out to Mary Trump and Donald Trump's campaign manager via email on Sunday.

The former president had previously been cautious about whether he would debate Harris, with his campaign previously saying it was unsure who the Democratic nominee would be after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race in an unprecedented move on July 21.

Harris had already prepared to face Trump in the ABC News debate on September 10, which had been scheduled before Biden withdrew. After Biden withdrew, the Trump campaign issued a statement declining to commit to a debate with Harris.

Late Friday night, Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, to say he had agreed to a Fox News debate against Harris on September 4.

“Donald Trump is scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to do, and is running straight to Fox News to save it. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on September 10,” Michael Tyler, Harris' campaign communications director, said in a statement emailed to Newsweek.

