REVEALED: THREE times Starmer demanded Parliament be recalled

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected calls to convene parliament to debate the growing unrest and violent protests spreading across the country.

The prime minister's official spokesman said the government's “priority” was to combat the riots and coordinate its efforts with the police.

The announcement comes after Nigel Farage pressured Starmer to recall parliament, accusing the prime minister of a “hesitant approach” to the riots. Politicians from across the political spectrum have called for parliament to be recalled, including Dame Priti Patel and Labour MPs Diane Abbott and Dawn Butler.

Protests have spread across the country after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport Pennsylvania MP Priti Patel sent a letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday asking him to recall Parliament, saying it would give Parliament and the public confidence that the “Government is taking the necessary steps to restore law and order”. Labour MP Diane Abbott endorsed Patel's position, saying: “This is an extremely serious situation. People are trying to burn down asylum seekers' homes. People are attacking black people and Muslim people in the street.” “We need to be able to question ministers about exactly what is being done and we want to speak on behalf of our communities.” Another Labour MP, Dawn Butler, said: “Maybe it's time to recall Parliament. This violence has to stop.” Parliament is currently on summer recess and is not expected to resume until early September. Although the prime minister rejected calls to recall parliament amid increasingly violent riots, while in opposition he demanded that parliament be recalled on three other occasions…

1. Coronavirus management In 2020, Starmer called for “urgent discussions” about recalling parliament so ministers could be questioned over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Starmer wrote a letter to the then Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, warning that decisions made by the government should be “challenged and subjected to scrutiny”. He said: “The best decisions are those that are challenged and subjected to scrutiny. This process allows problems to be resolved, mistakes to be quickly corrected and individual concerns to be addressed.” “This will help save lives and protect our country. But if Parliament is not sitting or functioning effectively, this cannot happen.” In March 2020, parliamentary activities were suspended due to fears that MPs could contract Covid-19 while working in close proximity.

2. Break the confinement In April 2022, a number of MPs, including Keir Starmer, demanded that Parliament be recalled after it was announced that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak would both receive penalty notices for breaching Covid-19 regulations. Keir Starmer has backed calls for parliament to be recalled as No 10 confirmed Johnson would be fined for attending a gathering in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020. The news came during parliament's Easter recess, leading opposition parties to call for the prime minister and chancellor to be recalled. At the time, a Labour Party spokesman said: “Boris Johnson has promised he will make a statement in the House of Commons, so we want to hear from the Prime Minister as soon as possible to give him the chance to correct his lies and tender his resignation.”

Keir Starmer demands recall of parliament after lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street Getty LATEST MEMBERSHIP UPDATE: