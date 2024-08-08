The British Conservative disaster: Lessons from the UK election and a warning to conservatives everywhere





The British national election took place, ironically, on July 4. Just a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had adopted the risky strategy of calling a snap national election months in advance. Sunak was desperate for a political strategy that could change, avoid, or at least mitigate the catastrophe his Conservative Party faced in the election. His strategy was a total failure. The British Conservative Party, one of the most successful and powerful political parties in history, now faces legitimate questions about its political survival. How could this happen? Sunak is now aancientThe Prime Minister and the new Prime Minister is Keir Starmer, the decidedly bland leader of the British Labour Party. The Conservatives have been in power for 14 years and have long been considered the party of government in the country. The Conservatives, sometimes called Tories, are the party of Benjamin Disraeli, Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher. They have been the undisputed political establishment of the nation and its parliamentary system. That establishment is now broken. The party is broken. In fact, it has broken itself. When the election results came in, Labour had won 411 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, a landslide of epic proportions. The Conservatives lost 244 seats they had won in the previous election and held on to just 121. It was a collapse from which the party may not survive. Britain’s governing party had lost its reputation for competence, and voters were ready to see it go. Starmer’s Labour Party campaigned on a very vague set of policies and proposals, but this was not an election about big ideas. It was an election about basic competence and voter frustration. The Conservatives held on to power for 14 years through five prime ministers. The party had traded the political and moral clarity of the Thatcher years for a mess of incoherent policies and ruinous scandals. Historians might well argue that it was the Brexit vote of 2016 that broke the party. Prime Minister David Cameron, facing a challenge to the pro-European worldview of his Conservative establishment (Eton and Oxford), stunned the political class by putting Brexit to a vote. He was sure Brexit would be lost. He won. Britain voted to leave the European Union. Cameron was destroyed in terms of political credibility and so resigned. He was followed by no fewer than four Conservative Party prime ministers. First there was Theresa May, who then gave way to the populist (and almost caricatured) Boris Johnson. He eventually descended into crisis over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that he threw a party in violation of the policies he had imposed on the British people. Johnson was followed by a genuine Tory, Liz Truss, who made history as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history: 49 days. After Truss, Sunak, a technocratic politician with a huge personal fortune (and his wife is even richer), had a tumultuous tenure that saw the general collapse of the British welfare state (in terms of waiting times and skills), rising inflation and massive citizen unrest. Not a good look for a wealthy prime minister with a country estate in the UK and a luxury home in California. Oddly, Sunak also happened to hold a coveted US green card. Again, not a good look for a British head of government. Sunak announced his party’s bid for a new term by calling for a snap and unexpected national election. His announcement was a political disaster of the highest order in its own right. The prime minister was determined to open his campaign with a grand speech outside 10 Downing Street, the iconic residence of British prime ministers. He continued his speech in the pouring rain. By the time he finished (the content of which no one remembers), he was standing in a soaking wet suit, looking like a man who had been hit by a tidal wave. That was exactly what Sunak and his party were up against. Many in the United States will see the Conservative Party's defeat in Britain as a failure of conservatism. In this case, it is absurd. The Conservative Party had abandoned its conservative principles, and ironically, the once-socialist Labor Party seemed more conservative, at least in personality. This disastrous run of so-called Conservative prime ministers began with Cameron, who in 2012 infamously came out in support of same-sex marriage with the astonishing words: “I don’t support gay marriage even though I’m a Conservative. I support gay marriage because I’m a Conservative.” In other words, he has no idea what “Conservative” means. Britain has interesting days ahead. The new Labour government has made many promises that it cannot keep, and all the economic challenges that the Sunak government has faced, and many others, will be faced by Starmer. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party will have to decide whether it wants to be conservative, or even a party at this point. The Republican Party in the US would do well to look at the disaster of the Conservative Party in Britain and learn a lesson quickly. If a conservative party forgets conservative principles, it will deserve to be voted out of power along with its leaders soaked. This article was originally published on World Opinions on July 8, 2024.

