Top quotes from PM Modi's Red Fort speech on 78th Independence Day: Bangladesh violence, UCC, one nation, one election

In a moving Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated a vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047, drawing inspiration from the country's freedom struggle.

He stressed the power of collective determination, saying: “If 40 million people can break the chains of slavery to gain freedom, imagine what can be accomplished by the determination of 140 million people.”

Here are the key quotes from the Prime Minister's speech on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day:

“One nation, one election”

In a call for unity, Prime Minister Modi urged all political parties and stakeholders to collaborate for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

He stressed that the current cycle of frequent elections hinders the progress of the nation, saying that “frequent elections create obstacles to the advancement of the country.”

UCC: an urgent need

“A large part of the country believes – and it is true – that the Civil Code we live with is in fact a Community Civil Code. I would say that it is urgent to have a secular Civil Code in the country. Only then will we be free from any discrimination based on religion,” he said.

Prime Minister speaks on violence in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Modi said: “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern over what is happening in Bangladesh. I hope the situation there returns to normalcy as soon as possible.”

Fight against crimes against women

In light of public outrage over crimes against women, Prime Minister Modi called for swift investigations and strict punishment. People are angry over the atrocities committed against women, he said, stressing the need for swift investigation and punishment to restore public trust.

Coping with natural disasters

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to those affected by the challenges posed by the recent natural disasters.

This year and in recent years, due to natural disasters, our concerns have increased. Many people have lost family members and property; the nation too has suffered losses, he said, assuring the victims of his unwavering support during this crisis.

Salute to the Armed Forces

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery and commitment of the Indian Armed Forces, saying, “When the armed forces of the country carry out surgical and air strikes, every Indian is filled with pride.” His remarks highlighted the important role played by the Army in safeguarding the nation.

Improving the standard of living of the middle class

Focusing on the aspirations of the middle class, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his government's commitment to improving the quality of life and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. The expectations of the middle class for quality of life and freedom from red tape are being met, he said, by prioritising ease of living for all citizens.

Infrastructure development: a decade of progress

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significant infrastructure gains made over the past decade, noting improvements in roads, airports, railways, medical colleges and affordable housing.

“There is an advanced system: whether it is tourism, SMEs, education, health, transport, agriculture or any other sector. We want to lead the way in advancing global best practices,” he said.

Promoting the space sector

Touching on the booming space sector, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the active involvement of private companies and startups in satellite and rocket launches. He noted that the space sector is an important aspect. We have carried out many reforms in this sector. Today, many startups are entering this sector, highlighting the role of the government in promoting innovation.

Reviving the spirit of Nalanda in education

Stressing the need for reforms in the field of education, Prime Minister Modi called for the creation of world-class institutions in India to attract foreign students, invoking the historical spirit of Nalanda. He called for the establishment of educational frameworks that would prevent young Indians from seeking opportunities abroad.