Hammad Azhar resigns again as PTI Punjab chairman due to lack of access to Imran – Pakistan





PTI chief Hammad Azhar on Thursday resigned again as the party's Punjab chapter chairman, citing lack of access to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Azhar had already resigned as general secretary and acting president of the party's Punjab chapter in March, citing his legal troubles and the obstacles they presented to him in discharging his duties. However, the party had refused to accept his resignation and urged him to continue discharging his duties.

He emerged on the scene after months and led a PTI motorcycle rally in Lahore on Wednesday, despite being wanted by police in connection with more than 50 cases.

In a post on social media platform X today, Azhar explained the issues that led to this decision.

Unfortunately, I was not able to meet Imran Khan. I did not hold a press conference or make any agreement because my movements are very limited and I cannot go to Adiala. Many such decisions were taken within the Punjab organization without considering my opinion or consent. Most of these decisions were based on lobbying, limited access to Imran Khan and biased information rather than merit.

He said that pressure had been on for some time to replace PTI Lahore chairman Chaudhry Asghar and that the effort had now succeeded.

Azhar praised Asghar for his performance in the last three months and for leading the party proactively.

But his opponents have started filling Khan Sahib's ears since the week after he was appointed president. The party leadership also agrees with me that this and many other similar decisions are taken only because of limited access to Khan Sahib.

Apart from this, there are many other cases where there has been clear injustice, wrong decisions have been taken and in some areas our leaders are very worried but Khan Sahib is not even informed, he added.

Azhar said that it was not possible for him to violate merit during his presidency and remove from office people rendering services to the party just because they could not reach Imran.

I had already resigned for the same reason: it is impossible for anyone to manage affairs without having access to the party chairman. In such cases, special interests take advantage of this lack of communication. The main organizational responsibility should be entrusted only to those who have access to the party leader to convey the full message to the party chairman.

Lahaza, I am leaving the Punjab presidency from today. I was a collaborator of Imran Khan and I will remain so.

In another message, he said: “I am not interested in the party's position, neither before nor before, and I took this responsibility upon your insistence. I will continue to work for the party, but without any position. I believe that in the current situation, this is the right path for me.”

Azhar also claimed that there were problems related to groups and communication within the party.

As I have no contact with Khan Sahib, I would like to pass on a few messages to him. I use social media out of necessity, as sending messages is causing real problems at the moment.

Azhar said that there are three groups within the party with different interests and ideas. They should all be brought on the same page and no one should be allowed to have a strategy different from yours. Any person having an opinion different from yours should not even be allowed to come on screen.

He also claimed that two other groups in the party were bringing messages from different camps. These people have become too big and give you specific feedback about their favourites within the party and push you to make statements about what they like, Azhar added.

The PTI chief said the solution was simple and Imran should meet Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, the opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate, as many times as possible.

He praised both of them as responsible and mature people and thanks to them the party has persevered in a difficult period, but they do not meet you as much as they should.

Azhar said the issues were not so serious that they could not be resolved, adding that access to Imran was being abused and it needed to be resolved otherwise it could be harmful.

