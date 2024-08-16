Politics
Food manufacturer faces major problems with EU export system
The UK's departure from the EU was intended to give the nation greater control over its policies, which had been previously agreed at EU level.
While former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his plan to deliver Brexit would free us from 40 years of EU membership, it seems we have found ourselves in a difficult situation instead.
One such issue is the way we trade with the EU and while there have been many headline-grabbing issues around exporting and importing, a major government error has forced sandwich maker Raynor Foods to delay the export of gluten-free ham and cheese toasties by 6 months.
Life before Brexit
Before the UK left the EU, it enjoyed free trade between all member states. This was partly due to automatic access to EU-operated software called TRACES NT.
This online platform is an integral part of the export process. Without it, products of animal origin, animal products, food and feed of non-animal origin and plants do not cross the border and enter the EU.
The general shutdown of businesses in the UK meant everyone had to register (again), but as Raynor Foods quickly discovered, part of the form required a health mark certificate.
In a nutshell, it is an identification mark applied to animal products to show that they have been manufactured in an approved establishment in accordance with food safety and hygiene regulations.
Prior to Brexit, products manufactured by Raynor Foods for the European market were subject to regular inspections under the Food Hygiene (England) Regulations 2006 to monitor compliance with Regulation (EC) No 852/2004 on the hygiene of foodstuffs.
However, as a producer of composite products, it was exempt from Regulation (EC) No 853/2004 on the hygiene of foodstuffs of animal origin. Therefore, the requirements for approved premises, including the application of an approval number, did not apply.
Without leaving any trace(s)
The company still does not need a health mark, but for some reason the TRACES system required one for the organization to register.
Although the company could have gone through the laborious process of obtaining a health label to access the system, it seemed like a redundant and costly task just to remedy an oversight.
You would think that a simple phone call or email would be enough to access TRACES, right? Unfortunately, no. The process took 6 months.
Karina Gluszczyk, the company's microbiologist and export manager at Raynor Foods, has been bounced around between government departments, including the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA), in a bid to get a response.
Finally, after several months of back and forth, Gluszczyk discovered that the company was suddenly, somehow, on the system.
I kept checking and then one day, we were there! I still don't know how, she told Food Manufacture.
The company still does not have access to TRACES and, as Gluszczyk explained, it has not been informed how the company gained access to the system or who did so.
Clearly, the lack of confirmation and communication makes her nervous, and to allay those fears, Gluszczyk says she always checks with the EU client to ensure the company is still on the system.
Customers are always puzzled as to why I ask this question, but I just fear that one day we will disappear!
As many have expressed, Raynor Foods is concerned about the increasing costs that new export processes will entail, as well as the risk of goods being held up at ports due to complications, confusion and veterinary shortages.
In conversation with Tom Hollands, the company’s technical and innovation director, he explained that at present, different port authorities appear to have slightly different interpretations of import requirements, which has led to international calls for clarification. At the same time, the divergences between standards in the UK and the EU could lead to further complications, although for now it seems that we are following a similar path in many respects.
We don't want to disappoint any of our customers and we pride ourselves on our 99.99% on-time and in-full delivery service, he said.
Although entry into the European Union has created trade barriers, we are optimistic that these barriers can be removed so that we can trade more freely with the country's largest market.
Left to our own devices
Speaking to another food producer who has been recognised for their excellent export work but who wished to remain anonymous, the spokesperson explained that while they had not encountered this specific problem, the extra work and confusion for customers in Northern Ireland had been a logistical headache.
When I have had problems with exporting in the past, particularly with post-Brexit issues, there has been very little support for me or anyone else and I have even had other suppliers ask me how to navigate some of the paperwork because the information from places like Defra or DBT [Department for Business and Trade] etc., was too general and not specific, said the representative.
More often than not I am redirected to general information on government websites or given generic information that is not specific to my specific question. I think we need to have more dedicated people working in these organizations who are dedicating time to getting concrete answers and helping businesses that are having these issues because there is nothing like it and we are more often than not left to fend for ourselves and try to solve the problems.
A unique copy?
Defra was contacted for comment on the issues surrounding the TRACES system and explained to Food Manufacture that, as it is an EU system, the department's hands are somewhat tied in terms of the help it can offer producers on technical issues.
The Defra spokesperson said it was likely to be a one-off technical issue and reassured that as far as they were aware it was not a widespread problem causing problems for other importers and exporters.
When asked who producers should contact if they encounter problems, they said APHA is the first point of contact for exporters and importers, with the arm of Defra able to help them navigate the systems and operations that the EU is responsible for policing.
Hopefully next time it won't take 6 months.
In other news, the The UK government has published illustrative baseline tariffs ahead of the EPR rollout.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foodmanufacture.co.uk/Article/2024/08/15/Food-manufacturer-experiences-major-issues-with-EU-exporting-system
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tarar demands immediate accountability of 'network leader' Imran Khan for national sabotage
- Food manufacturer faces major problems with EU export system
- California Earthquake Hits Lake Elsinore | FOX 11 Los Angeles
- Mateus Ceolin named head coach of MSU men's tennis | Montana State
- Kamala Harris's Best Campaign Surrogate Is Donald Trump
- PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech is the longest ever by an Indian PM
- Jokowi calls for firing BPIP chief after controversy over Paskibraka rules
- The Door Between Us, by Mieko Kawakami
- Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab chairman, laments 'lack of access' to Imran Khan
- Football prepares Community Engagement Blitz for 2024 season
- The artist loses his life's work in the fire of Athens
- Fifth case of flea-borne typhus reported in Orange County