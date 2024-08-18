Politics
PSI Spokesperson Urges Hasto to Apologize to Jokowi Over Recording at 2019 Event!
Jakarta –
Sigit Widodo, PSI spokesperson urgent Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP Secretary General to apologize to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and all the Indonesian people regarding the lies that Jokowi is using law enforcement to suppress things. Sigit accused Hasto of deliberately showing Jokowi's voice only to mislead the media.
“I think Mas Hasto should apologize to Pak Jokowi and all the Indonesian people for this lie. Mas Hasto deliberately did not show the video and only showed the audio to deceive the media,” Sigit told reporters on Sunday (18/8/2024).
Meanwhile, Hasto shared a video recording with reporters containing Jokowi's remarks at the Forkopimda 2019 event and accused Jokowi of trying to encourage law enforcement to carry out intimidation.
Sigit believes that Hasto is only embarrassing himself by showing Jokowi's recording. Sigit stressed that the Indonesian people are intelligent and able to distinguish between fake news and real news.
“In my opinion, Mas Hasto's actions are embarrassing because people are now intelligent and able to distinguish fake news from real information,” Sigit said.
Regarding Hasto's accusations
Previously, Hasto had mentioned a voice recording that is said to be the voice of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In the recording, Jokowi talks about legal efforts in whispers to the Corruption Eradication Committee, the Attorney General, and the National Police Chief.
Hasto first responded to reporters' questions about NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh saying that NasDem would not nominate Anies Baswedan for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election. He responded that this was not Paloh's habit, but that PDIP would not interfere.
Hasto said that people considered the lifting of Anies' suspension by NasDem as something unusual and as if something was being covered up. After that, Hasto mentioned the existence of pressure efforts.
“This is part of what we have seen in various efforts to eradicate this practice. A video was circulating earlier, showing Mr. Jokowi saying that he would use the law, then whispering to the chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, the attorney general, the police chief, this is the video I received. Are you colleagues “Whether your fellow journalists heard this or not, Mr. President must clarify this because this is dangerous for democracy and law enforcement. Have you heard this or not?” Hasto said at the Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Saturday (17/8).
When he discovered that the journalists were not aware of the video, Hasto took out his mobile phone and showed Jokowi's voice recording. However, Hasto did not explain what the context of Jokowi's words was and when.
Here is the content of Jokowi's voice recording shown by Hasto:
Don't play, it bit me myself. In my own way, I can go through KPK, I can. It could be through the police, it could be through the prosecutor's office, I'll just whisper, there is someone having fun. Yes, when I want to spy on myself, it is not possible.
The Facts Behind Jokowi's Recordings
Based on notes detikcomJokowi's remarks were made in 2019 at the National Coordination Meeting for Forkopimda, Sentul, Bogor, Wednesday (13/11/2019). At that time, Jokowi reiterated the importance of legal certainty for entrepreneurs and civil servants who innovate. Jokowi asked law enforcement not to blame them.
Jokowi will take firm action against officials who obstruct policies or innovation that are good for the country. He will act firmly through the attorney general, the national police chief, and the Corruption Eradication Commission.
“If it's still there, I'm going to bite myself, what's wrong, why isn't it working? I'm starting to understand, I'm Already I'm starting to understand if this is still going on. If there is still someone playing. Again, it bit me myself, in my own way. By the KPK, by the police, by the prosecutor's office. I am whisper“There are people who play,” he said.
(when/take)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7496089/jubir-psi-desak-hasto-minta-maaf-ke-jokowi-soal-rekaman-di-acara-2019
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
