Sniper Shot Trump Shooter's Gun, Delaying Him





A police sniper potentially saved lives by shooting Donald Trump's would-be assassin with his rifle and knocking him down, an investigation has found.

According to a report by Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins, the sniper's bullet damaged Thomas Matthew Crooks' weapon and disrupted his aim after he fired his first shots in Butler, Pennsylvania. Moments later, a Secret Service sniper shot him dead.

The report comes as the Secret Service is temporarily reassigning some of President Joe Biden's bodyguards to Trump, according to US media reports.

Trump will also be provided with bulletproof glass protection to allow him to resume outdoor rallies.

The former president was unprotected at his July 13 rally in Butler, where a bullet nearly hit him in the head.

According to Mr. Higgins' report, a SWAT operator from Butler was the first to shoot Trump's assassin, from 100 yards away.

The congressman said the sniper “ran toward the threat, moving to a clear firing position directly into the line of fire.”

Then, with a single shot, he shot the gunman and hit part of his rifle, the report said.

This temporarily unsettled the shooter, but “after just a few seconds” he “emerged” before being fatally shot by a secret service sniper.

The crooks killed one member of the crowd and seriously injured two others during the attack.

Security levels around the former president have increased since then.

New documents obtained by ABC News detail local officials' internal discussions about security on the day of the assassination attempt, with the Butler County Sheriff noting the “circus” and large crowd the rally would attract. The documents also include text messages showing local officials' frustration after the shooting.

Local authorities have discussed with intelligence the request for sniper and surveillance support, as well as counterattack teams and a rapid reaction force.

In an email obtained by ABC News to the Butler County District Attorney, Sergeant Edward Lenz of the Adams Township Police Department said they planned to provide two snipers, a quick reaction force and two mobile counter-assault teams.

The counterattack teams “would respond to and address an attack directed at the presidential candidate inside the venue, whether it was a coordinated attack with multiple attackers or a single attacker,” he wrote.

He said the rapid reaction force would respond to any “high-risk incident occurring outside the venue”.

The documents were released after Secret Service agents were relocated following threats against Trump, 78. The move was made possible by Mr Biden's reduced travel schedule after he withdrew from the race, according to a report in The New York Times.

The reassigned agents were tasked with either traveling with Mr. Biden or preceding him to provide security measures at an event, a source told the newspaper.

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, resigned on July 23 following a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives on the assassination attempt.

House Oversight Committee officials criticized the lack of information in his responses to their questions about security planning and how officers responded to reports of the shooter's suspicious behavior before the shooting.

Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by a Secret Service counter-sniper team after firing eight rounds at Mr Trump from a rooftop just outside the rally's security perimeter.

The FBI is currently investigating this failure of protection and political leaders in the US Congress have also launched investigations.

