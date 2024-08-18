Donald Trump Explains Why He Stopped Calling Jake Tapper a Fake, Claims Dana Bash Can't Pronounce His Own Name





Donald Trump inexplicably mused about the pronunciation of CNN anchor Dana Bash’s name during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The former president said, “Nobody knows how to pronounce her name. Is it Day-na or Dah-na? Nobody knows. This has been going on for 20 years; she’s been around a long time. Is it Day-na or Dah-na?” And now the fake news will say Trump didn’t know how to pronounce her name. She doesn’t know how to pronounce it.

Former President Trump on @DanaBashCNN:

Nobody knows how to pronounce her name. Is it Day-na or Dah-na? Nobody knows. It's been going on for 20 years, she's been around a long time. Is it Day-na or Dah-na? And now the fake news will say Trump didn't know how to do it.

Yashar Ali

(@yashar) August 17, 2024

Trump also reached out to Bash's CNN colleague Jake Tapper. The two hosted the first presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

But listen, but Dana and Jake, I used to call him “Fake Tapper,” Trump said. Now I call him Jake Tapper because he treated us very fairly and Dana treated me very fairly. I think it was, you know, pretty much neutral.

As he played the role of media critic, Trump also resumed his relentless attacks on ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, whom he called George Slopadopoulos.

For me, the worst network on television is ABC. Worse than NBC, worse than CBS, worse than CNN, home of George Slopadopoulos, a disgusting guy. He made fun of the reporter's size and mocked his questions as being too easy for Biden, although the president's interview was considered part of Biden's poor performance that led to his withdrawal from the Democratic Party nomination.

Elsewhere, Trump hailed the invention of TiVo and waxed nostalgic about its glory days. “I love the playback controls that you have today. They used to call it TiVo, now they call it TiVo. I think it’s the greatest invention. It’s better than television,” he told attendees.

Trump: I love the playback controls you have today. They used to call it TiVo, now they call it TiVo. I think it's the greatest invention. It's better than television. pic.twitter.com/lOEZKGNDsh

Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Trump’s Pennsylvania event was also discussed on social media by self-described political junkie Peter Henlein, who tweeted: “Trump rally today: I’m prettier than Kamala. No one can pronounce Dana Bash’s name. Tariffs are good. It should be illegal to criticize the Supreme Court. TiVo is awesome. I won Minnesota twice. This is stupid. Stop pretending I don’t. Trump received fewer votes than his rivals Hillary Clinton and Biden in 2016 and 2020.”

Trump Rally Today:

I'm better looking than Kamalano, you can pronounce Dana Bash's name. The rates are good. It should be illegal to criticize the Supreme Court. TiVo is awesome. I won Minnesota twice.

This is stupid. Stop acting like it's not.

Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 17, 2024

Despite calls from fellow Republicans to focus on policy, Trump has continued to launch personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking to reporters from his New Jersey golf club earlier this week, Trump insisted, “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her,” and added, “They want me to be nice. But they’re not nice to me. They want to put me in jail.”

Trump also criticized Jewish Democrats at Saturday’s rally. He told the crowd: “Any Jew who votes for her or for a Democrat needs to go get their head examined. Because if you look at what’s happening with Israel and the Jewish people right now, there’s never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust if you’re a Jew in America.”

This is not the first time Trump has tried to shame Jews in the United States who plan to vote for the Democratic candidate. Last May, he said: “What Biden is doing to Israel is shameful. If a Jew voted for Joe Biden, he should be ashamed of himself.”

The comment prompted a response from Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who said: “I apologize, Rabbi. Thank you so much for taking the time to step away from your trial for silencing condomless porn stars to give a shameful sermon to Jews. I will reflect on your moral stance next Yom Kippur.”

You can watch Donald Trump's rally in full from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday below:

The article Donald Trump Explains Why He Stopped Calling Jake Tapper Fake, Argues Dana Bash Can't Pronounce His Own Name | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-explains-why-stopped-233617372.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos