Developing countries must be masters of their ships





You must have heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He said, “The challenges are innumerable, both internal and external. I am aware that as we become stronger, the external challenges will continue to increase. But I want to remind these powers that India’s development is not about destabilizing anyone. When we were rich, we did not impose war on anyone. We are the nation of Buddha, war is not our path.” What is the message in these words?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power after an intense political struggle. His early years were smooth. However, the struggle for political power has intensified, as has pressure from outside powers. (Reuters)

I remembered Sheikh Hasina Wajed and her Pakistani counterpart, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, though India and its leaders are courageous. A few days after leaving her country, Sheikh Hasina said in a letter that if she had accepted the US demand to hand over the island of St. Martin, her regime would have remained intact. On May 27, she had said: “Like East Timor… they will create a Christian country by taking parts of Bangladesh.” [Chattogram] and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the world has become accustomed to radical changes in the structure of global power, every two or three decades. The end of the two world wars led to a bitter Cold War between the two superpowers, the Soviet Union and the United States.

China and the US are now at war. The US is determined to thwart China’s plans in the Red Sea region and needs strategic bases in India or Bangladesh. China’s growing influence in Myanmar has made it clear that unless urgent action is taken, it will be too late. It is in this context that the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina’s government has become inevitable.

Now let us look at Imran Khan’s predicament. He came to power after an intense political struggle. His early years went well. However, the struggle for political power continued to intensify, as did the pressure from external powers. The military headquarters in Rawalpindi spared no effort to destabilize him. They continued to support Khan’s rivals. As a result, Khan is in jail and efforts are being made to dilute his popular support.

Khan has also accused the US of overthrowing his government. The Intercept published a report based on classified Pakistani government documents claiming that the US was upset by Pakistan’s neutral stance when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out two years ago. According to the report, on March 7, 2022, the US State Department, in a meeting with Pakistani officials, pressured them to remove Khan from power.

I would like to remind you of Indira Gandhi. A few months before her death, she had publicly declared that certain foreign powers were plotting to remove her from their path.

In the 1980s, allegations circulated that several Western countries (including Pakistan) were helping to fuel violent Khalistani extremism in India by sheltering extremists. These Western countries included the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Western conscience was shaken after Indira’s assassination. But today, Canada continues to be a haven for many Khalistani militants.

Canada is a member of the Five Eyes, the US-led secret services umbrella group of five countries (Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand). These countries are convinced that the Indian intelligence agency RAW is behind the killing of Sikh separatists in Canada.

The US has also made similar accusations. It has accused India of hatching a plot to kill Khalistani ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a US citizen. These are the same countries that have been creating chaos in developing countries to serve their interests.

Western countries love to lecture the world on democracy. Let’s look at the situation. The United States is in the grip of election fever. A few weeks ago, a sham debate took place between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Many American critics called it one of the most shameful debates in their democratic history. The question is: How can a country in the grip of an integrity crisis have the audacity to lecture others?

It is clear that we will have to find our middle ground in this emerging Cold War. By this we mean all those countries that have suffered at the hands of the developed world and are still preparing to embark on the path of development. In the 1950s and 1960s, the countries of Asia and Africa formed the Non-Aligned Movement. If the Indian Prime Minister wishes, such a formal or informal platform can be launched.

The instability in the neighbourhood sends us a clear message: in a changing world, developing countries must be the helmsmen of their ships.

Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan. The views expressed are personal.

